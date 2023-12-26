Lenovo’s ThinkBook Plus line of laptops are… weird. In the past we’ve seen the company release models with E Ink displays on the lid, secondary screens in the keyboard area, and other unusual designs.

So what’s next? According to leaked pictures posted to Chinese social media, a 2-in-1 laptop with a detachable display that functions as a standalone Android tablet.

While it’s best to take this leak with a grain of salt, the idea isn’t exactly a new one. Asus showed off 2-in-1 laptop at CES 2014 that featured a 13 inch tablet that could dual boot Windows or Android, and which could be docked to a keyboard for use as a laptop.

But that model never actually saw the light of day, reportedly due to pressure from Microsoft and Google, neither of which really wanted to see this sort of device hit the streets.

It’s unclear why Lenovo thinks it’s time to revive the idea for 2024. But while the company’s primary business is focused on more mainstream consumer and business-class computers, Lenovo has long been pushing the boundaries of what to expect from a laptop in case it stumbles upon an idea that could conceivably be the next big thing.

Lenovo was one of the first companies to launch a laptop with a foldable display. And now that it’s not alone in that space anymore, the company also offers a (slightly) more affordable model with two screens and a hinge.

The ThinkBook Plus series has been around since 2020, and has been a place where the company debuts even more niche ideas like laptops with both E Ink and color screens. So why not a Windows laptop that comes with an Android tablet?

After all, while Microsoft has put a lot of work into making Windows more of a tablet-friendly operating system in recent years (including adding support for Android apps), Android continues to have a head start in the space with millions of apps and games designed for touchscreen displays. And while you can install the Amazon Appstore on a Windows PC to access some of those apps, most are only available in the Google Play Store, which is what you get with most Android tablets that ship with Google Mobile Services enabled.

The leaked pictures don’t provide many details about the ThinkBook Plus 2024, so there’s no word on whether the processor, memory, storage, screen technology, or other hardware.

But it does look like the detachable tablet will support both touch and pen input. And the leaker suggests that while the display functions as a standalone Android tablet, the system will be “normal notebook” when the display is connected to the keyboard.

It’s unclear if that means there’s a single set of hardware (processor, memory, storage, etc) in the tablet, or if there are two of each, with the guts of a Windows laptop in the base and those of an Android tablet in the display section.

We probably won’t have to wait long to find out more – Lenovo typically announces new hardware during the annual Consumer Electronics Show, and CES 2024 is set to begin the second week of January, 2024.

via ITHome

