The Lenovo ThinkBook Twist is a convertible laptop that can also be used as a tablet. But what sets it apart from most convertibles is that this model has two displays.

One is a 13.3 inch, 2.8K OLED full-color display with a 60 Hz refresh rate, while the other is a 12 inch E Ink color display with a 12 Hz refresh rate. And thanks to a swivel-style hinge, you can use either display in laptop or tablet mode. Lenovo says the ThinkBook Plus Twist will be available in June for $1649 and up.

While that’s not an insignificant amount of money, the ThinkBook Plus Twist has the guts of a decent laptop and a design that’s unlike anything else on the market.

It supports up to an Intel Core i7 Raptor Lake-U processor, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 1TB of PCie Gen 4 solid state storage. The notebook measures 297 x 219 x 17.7mm (11.7″ x 8.6″ x 0.7″). It has a unibody metal chassis and weighs 1.35kg (2.97 pounds).

The notebook has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, a 56 Wh battery, an FHD camera, dual microphones, a backlit keyboard, and support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

But it’s the dual displays that really make this laptop unusual. The OLED display supports up to 400 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. The E Ink display is described as a “colorful E Ink” screen “with 100% touch,” a front-light, and 12Hz refresh rate.

While it’s not clear which color E ink technology Lenovo is using, the point is that the notebook offers users the opportunity to switch between a full-color OLED display with a refresh rate appropriate for full-motion video and graphics and a low-power, high-contrast display paper-like display that’s easily visible in direct sunlight and could be a better fit for extended reading and writing sessions.

Both screens support capacitive touch input and both work with a Lenovo active pen for pressure-sensitive input. Lenovo says that while the pen is battery powered, it offers up to 18 months of battery life.

The ThinkBook Twist is the latest in a line of unusual dual-screen laptops Lenovo has sold under the ThinkBook Plus line:

The 2020 ThinkBook Plus is a 13.3 inch laptop with a 10.8 inch E Ink display on the lid.

In 2021 Lenovo launched a new model with with a bigger cover screen.

Lenovo’s 2022 model adopted a new approach, with a second screen in the input area.

This year’s model is the first with a swivel-style hinge that lets you use either display in laptop or tablet mode, potentially making this a 2-in-1 device that could actually replace two devices that are usually in completely separate categories: a notebook computer and an E Ink tablet for reading and writing.

I know there’s also been a small but vocal group of folks who have been asking for E Ink laptops for years. Now they may finally be able to buy one… assuming they’re willing to foot the bill for a premium dual-screen notebook.

