Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i is one of the most unusual laptops available today. Or maybe it’s one of the most unusual tablets.

Either way, it’s a dual-screen device with two 13.3 inch, 2880 x 1800 pixel OLED touchscreen displays connected by a 360-degree hinge that allows you to use them in a variety of modes. Powered by a 13th-gen Intel Core processor, the Yoga Book 9i ships with Windows 11 software and comes with a Bluetooth keyboard and pressure-sensitive pen. First unveiled in January, the Yoga Book 9i is now available for $2000 and up.

The starting price is for a model with an Intel Core i7-1355U processor, 16GB of LPDDR5x-6400 memory and a 512GB M.2 2242 PCIe Gen 4 SSD. You can also pay an extra $100 to upgrade to a model with a 1TB SSD.

While you can certainly find cheaper laptops with that kind of hardware under the hood, it’s not the processor, memory, and storage that make the Yoga Book 9i stand out. It’s the computer’s dual-screen design which allows you to use it in a variety of different ways. Among other things you can:

Open the computer like a laptop, place the Bluetooth keyboard atop the bottom display and use it like one too.

Position the screens in laptop mode and use a pen to draw on the bottom display or use an on-screen keyboard instead of the Bluetooth keyboard.

Use a folio case to prop up the displays so you get two screens stacked one atop the other, and put the keyboard in front.

Stand the two screens up so they’re side-by-side horizontally.

Flip the screens so they’re back-to-back and use the computer like a single-screen tablet.

Whether it’s worth paying a premium price for that kind of multi-mode functionality is a question each user will likely have to answer for themselves. But it’s nice to see Lenovo continue to push the boundaries of what a laptop can be – the company was one of the first to introduce convertible tablet-style notebooks that used 360-degree hinges rather than 180-degree swivel hinges.

And the company’s ThinkBook Plus line of laptops has delivered unusual designs year-after-year for what I have to imagine is the relatively small number of people interested in trying something very different.

Measuring 16mm (0.63 inches) thick and weighing 1.34 kg (3.15 pounds), it’s not the thinnest or lightest tablet. But it’s pretty compact by notebook standards.

Each of the Yoga Book 9i’s screens has a 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 400 nits brightness, and support for multitouch finger input or a Lenovo Digital Pen (Gen 3) stylus.

The computer has three Thunderbolt 4 ports, support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, a 5MP IR webcam with a privacy shutter and support for Windows Hello face recognition, and a Bowers & Wilkins speaker system that includes a set of speakers in the hinge so they should be clearly audible in any mode. Those speakers include two tweeters and two woofers and support for Dolby Atmos audio.

Unsurprisingly, two OLED displays can consume a lot of power, and Lenovo is only promising up to 7.3 hours of run time for general use. But you should be able to get up to 14 hours of battery life while watching video on a single screen or 10 hours while viewing videos across both screens at the same time.

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is available now from Lenovo.com.

