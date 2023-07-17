The Lenovo Legion Y700 is an Android tablet designed for gaming. First launched in China last year with an 8.8 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel, 120 Hz display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, the tablet supported up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Now Lenovo is preparing to give the tablet a 2023 refresh, with a faster processor, speedier screen refresh rate, and a few other improvements. The Lenovo Legion Y700 (2023) is expected to launch in China on July 22nd, but Lenovo has already begun sharing some details about the upcoming tablet on Chinese social media.

In a series of Weibo posts, Lenovo has shown the tablet’s design in a handful of pictures and videos. And the company has confirmed some specs as well, so we know that the 2023 version of the tablet will feature:

8.8 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel, 144 Hz IPS LCD display with up to 500 nits brightness

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor

6550 mAh battery

LPDDR5X memory

2 x USB Type-C ports (one on the bottom, one on the side)

The new tablet is also thinner and lighter than the 2022 model, measuring 7.6mm thick (down from 7.9mm) and weighing 348 grams (down from 378).

Other confirmed features include a unibody aluminum chassis and support for an optional stylus with support for 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. And while I haven’t seen any details about the camera system, the images show what appear to be dual rear cameras.

According to recent leaks, Lenovo may offer the Legion Y700 (2023) with up to 16GB of RAM and it may support 45-watt fast charging, but those features haven’t been confirmed by Lenovo yet.

There’s no word on if or when you’ll be able to buy Lenovo’s new gaming tablet outside of China, but whether it officially gets a global launch or not, odds are that it’ll show up on AliExpress at some point, just like the 2022 model.

