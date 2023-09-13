Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook is a new laptop with a 14 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel IPS LCD touchscreen display and an Intel Core i3-N305 octa-core processor, which is one of the most powerful members of the Intel Alder Lake-N line of cheap, energy-efficient processors.

Lenovo quietly launched the Chromebook recently, and is now selling a model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for $415. But something about those features looked familiar, so I did a little digging and discovered that the IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook is basically a consumer-oriented version of the Lenovo 14e Chromebook Gen 3 that the company introduced in January for the education market.

Right now there’s only one version of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i Chromebook available for purchase in the US, and it appears to be a (nearly) top-of-the line model. But it’s possible we could see lower-cost versions in the future.

Like its education-oriented cousin, the IdeaPad Slim 3i’s official spec sheet suggests we could see models with quad-core Intel N100 or N200 processors, as little as 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage in the future. HD and FHD non-touch displays are also supported.

For now, the only model available is a pretty premium laptop by Chromebook standards. In addition an FHD touchscreen display and an 8-core processor, the laptop has a backlit keyboard and support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1.

It has a metal cover and plastic body with a spill-resistant keyboard, a 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter, dual microphones, and stereo 2W speakers.

But it’s also not made to be upgradable in any way. The laptop’s LPDDR5-4800 memory and eMMC 5.1 storage are both soldered to the mainboard.

The Chromebook has two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a single USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port (for charging and data, an HDMI 1.4b port and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. It has a 57 Wh battery and comes with a 45W USB Type-C power adapter, although you can also use up to a 65W adapter for faster charging.

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook measures 324 x 216 x 19mm (12.8′ x 8.5″ x 0.8″) and weighs 1.5 kg (3.5 pounds).

via Chrome Unboxed

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.