A basic calculator is a tool for quickly performing quick arithmetic functions. But graphing calculators are basically programmable computers. While they’re designed as math aids for students, engineers, and others… hackers have been porting games like DOOM to run on graphing calculators for decades.

Now someone has ported a full Sonic the Hedgehog game to a Texas Instruments graphing calculator for the first time. You can download a “mostly complete port” of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 for the TI-84 Plus CE from grubbycoder’s GitHub project.

Grubbycoder actually began working on porting Sonic 2 a few years ago, but only considered it stable enough to release version 1.00 a few weeks ago. It’s said to be “playable from start to finish, albeit with an inconsistent frame rate.”

Users who want consistent frame rates between 30 and 45 frames per second can download a “fast” version of the game, but it has “no enemies, bosses, or goalposts,” so it’s not really a complete game.

Perhaps the most interesting part of this isn’t the fact that you can play Sonic 2 on a TI graphing calculator, but why.

The game was originally released in 1992 for the Sega Genesis, a 16-bit game console with a 7.6 MHz Motorola 68000 processor. But it was later backported to the older Sega Master System, which has an 8-bit Zilog Z80 processor running at 3.58 MHz.

Meanwhile the Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus CE graphing calculator has a 48 MHz Zilog eZ80 24-bit processor which is binary compatible with the Zilog Z80 (which means that it can run code written for the older, slower chip).

That doesn’t mean Sonic 2 could run without any modifications. Grubbycoder has a write-up of all the things that needed to be changed in order to work on a TI graphing calculator (including the color palette, I/O features, support for using the calculator’s buttons as a game controller, and new tools to render frames).

Of course, with TI-84 Plus CE graphing calculators selling for $117 and up, I doubt anyone is going to buy one just to play a game from 30+ years ago. But it’s still pretty impressive that you can if you happen to have one of these calculators lying around.

via Hacker News

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.