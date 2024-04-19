Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Chinese mini PC maker CWWK’s X86 P5 mini PC is a small fanless computer powered by an Intel Alder Lake-N low-power processor and featuring two 2.5 GbE LAN ports, and two HDMI 2.0 ports. It first launched in late 2023 and is available from AliExpress or the CWWK website for around $149 and up.

Now CWWK has launched a dev board version of the little computer. It ships without a chassis and offers users a little more flexibility: Available now from the CWWK website, prices start at $138 for a barebones model or $152 for a version that comes with an add-on board featuring four M.2 2280 slots for PCIe NVMe storage.

That’s a pretty nice price for a compact, fanless computer that you can set up to function as a firewall, network-attached storage device, file server, or for any number of other applications.

Keep in mind that the starting prices are for models with a 6-watt Intel N100 quad-core processor, no memory, and no storage. But you can pay more for higher-performance chips including an Intel N200 quad-core or Core i3-N305 octa-core processor. And CWWK sells models configured with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage for folks that don’t want to bother with supplying their own.

The board itself measures 90 x 90mm (3.5″ x 3.5″) and has a single SODIMM slot for DDR5 memory and an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe 3.0 NVMe solid state storage, while the optional add-on board brings support for four SSDs.

Ports include:

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x USB 3.0 Type-A

2 x 2.5 GbE LAN (Intel I226-V)

1 x 12V DC power input

There’s also an M.2 E-Key socket for a wireless card (you’ll need to bring your own), a fan connector (if passive cooling doesn’t meet your needs), and two SATA cables that connect to 12-pin “non-standard” SATA sockets on the board.

Other features include pins for GPIO, COM, USB, and other functions and support for network boot and wake on LAN functionality.

