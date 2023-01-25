Lenovo’s latest Chromebooks for the education market range from the entry-level Lenovo 100e Chromebook Gen 4 with a MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor and an 11.6 inch HD display to higher-performance models like the 12.2 inch Lenovo 500e Yoga Chromebook Gen 4 convertible notebook with an FHD display, Intel Alder Lake-N processor, and support for pen and touch input.

There’s also a new 14 inch Lenovo 14e Chromebook Gen 2 that’s one of the first laptops to support up to a 15-watt Intel Core i3-N305 octa-core processor. Lenovo says it will begin offering four new Chromebooks for education in the first quarter of 2023.

Lenovo 500e Yoga Chromebook

All of the new laptops support WiFi 6 connectivity, with some models also offering support for WiFi 6E and/or 4G LTE. They all have webcams with privacy shutters, and Yoga-branded models with 360-degree hinges also offer an optional 5MP “world-facing” camera above the keyboard, allowing students to snap pictures or shoot video when the screens are flipped over for use in tablet mode.

While Lenovo’s new Chromebooks are designed for use in the classroom, the company also has a history of selling some of its education-oriented computers to the general public, so don’t be surprised if these Chrome OS laptops are eventually available from Lenovo and other retailers.

Here’s an overview of key specs for Lenovo’s 2023 Chromebook for education lineup:

Lenovo 100e Chromebook Gen 4Lenovo 300e Yoga Chromebook Gen 4Lenovo 500e Yoga Chromebook Gen 4Lenovo 14e  Chromebook Gen 2
Display11.6 inches
1366 x 768 pixels
TN
250 nits		11.6 inches
1366 x 768 pixels
IPS LCD
250 nits
Touchscreen
Garaged USI 2.0 stylus (optional)
Corning Gorilla Glass
360-degree hinge		12.2 inches
1920 x 1200 pixels
IPS LCD
300 nits
Touchscreen
Garaged USI 2.0 stylus (optional)
Corning Gorilla Glass
360-degree hinge		14 HD TN non-touch (250 nits)
14 inch FHD IPS non-touch (300 nits)
14 inch IPS touch (300 nits)
ProcessorMediaTek Kompanio 520MediaTek Kompanio 500 seriesUp to Intel Processor N200Intel Processor N100
Intel Processor N200
Intel Core i3-N305
RAM4GB or 8GB LPDDR4x (soldered)Up to 8GB LPDDR5 memory (soldered)
Storage32GB or 64GB eMMC (soldered)Up to 128GB eMMC (soldered)
Ports1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
1 x HDMI
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm audio		1 x USB Type-C (full function)
1 x HDMI 1.4
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm audio		2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.0
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x SD card reader
WirelessWiFi 6 (MT7921)
4G LTE Cat 6 (optional)		WiFi 6 (MT7921)WiFi 6/6E
4G LTE Cat 6 with eSIM		WiFi 6/6E
Webcam720p webcam w/privacy shutter720p front-facing camera w/privacy shutter
5MP world-facing camera (optional)		720p or 1080p front-facing camera w/privacy shutter
5MP world-facing camera (optional)		1080p front-facing camera w/privacy shutter
Battery47 Wh57 Wh
Charging45W or 65W
Dimensions287 x 200 x 18.6mm
(11.3″ x 7.9″ x 0.73″)		287 x 200 x 18.6mm
(11.3″ x 7.9″ x 0.73″)		287 x 208 x 18.9mm
(11.3″ X 8.2″ X 0.74″)		324.4x 216.2 x 16.9mm
(12.8″ x 8.5″ x 0.67″)
Weight1.23 kg
(2.71 pounds)		1.3 kg
(2.9 pounds)		1.31 kg
(2.89 pounds)		1.45 kg (6W) or 1.5 kg (15w)
(3.2 / 3.31 pounds)

