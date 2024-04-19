Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The LinkStar H68K-V2 is a 4-port router with two Gigabit Ethernet ports, two 2.5 GbE ports, and support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. It’s also a tiny device that measures just 80 x 60 x 40mm (3.15″ x 2.36″ x 1.57″).

Available for $99 from Seeed Studio, the pocket-sized router is an updated version of the original H68K that launched in 2022. And it’s similar in a lot of ways, but there are a few key differences in the 2nd-gen model.

Both systems are powered by the same Rockchip RK3568 quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor. Both have 4GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage plus a microSD card reader. And both have the same networking features.

But the new model arranges all of the Ethernet ports on one side of the device rather than spreading them across two sides.

It drops the DC power jack, one of the external USB 2.0 Type-A ports, and the 3.5mm audio jack to to make room for that. But the USB Type-C port picks up support for USB Power Delivery, allowing you to use a wider range of USB power adapters. And the V2 model’s USB-C port enables SATA functionality when connected to a dock.

But probably the biggest difference between the two systems? The original model has reached end of life and is now sold out, while the new V2 version is available for purchase for $99.

Here’s a rundown of some key specs for the LinkStar H68K-1432 and H68K-1432-V:

LinkStar H68K-1432-V2 LinkStar H68K-1432 Processor Rockchip RK3568

4 x ARM Cortex-A55 CPU cores (up to 2 GHz)

ARM Mali-G52 2EE graphics

NPU with up to 1 TOPS AI performance Memory 4GB RAM Storage 32GB eMMC

microSD card reader

SATA 3 support (with dock) 32GB eMMC

microSD card reader Ports 2 x 2.5 GbE (RTL8125B)

2 x Gigabit Ethernet (RTL8211F)

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x USB Type-C (5V – 20V DC input – 10W or higher)

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A 2 x 2.5 GbE (RTL8125B)

2 x Gigabit Ethernet (RTL8211F)

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x USB 3.0 Type-C

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x DC power input Wireless Mediatek M7921E module

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2 Power consumption 7.5W (with all network ports in use) Power supply Supports USB Type-C power adapters

(10W or higher, 5V-20V voltage) 5V – 24V DC power input (12V/1A adapter recommended)

or

USB Type-C adapter (5V or less) Dimensions 80 x 60 x 40mm Price $99 $129 (out of stock)

Seeed Studio ships the LinkStar H684K with Android 11 pre-installed, but the system also supports Linux-based operating systems including OpenWrt and Armbian. And since it supports booting from an SD card, you can switch operating systems without removing the pre-installed software.

via LinuxGizmos

