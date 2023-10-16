Intel’s 14th-gen Intel Core processors will be divided into at least two branches. The upcoming Meteor Lake family is a mobile-only line of chips that bring AI features, a move to a more advanced manufacturing process, and a new naming scheme.

But Intel’s first 14th-gen chips to launch are desktop processors that represent a more modest update over their 13th-gen counterparts. While the new Raptor Lake Refresh processors use the same architecture as their predecessors though, they should bring a bit of a performance boost thanks to support for higher out-of-the-box frequencies and/or more cores, as well as new overclocking features available for some chips.

There are 6 new Raptor Lake refresh chips at launch, and the most powerful is the new Intel Core i9-14900K chip with 24 CPU cores and 32 threads.

That includes 8 Performance cores with a base speed of 3.2 GHz but support for turbo speeds up to 6 GHz, as well as 16 single-threaded Efficiency cores with 2.4 GHz base and 4.4 GHz max boost frequencies.

Intel says the Core i9-14900K processor has a processor base power level of 125 watts, but can use up to 253 watts at max turbo speeds.

The chip’s other key features include 36MB of total cache, support for up to 192 GB os DDR4-3200 or DDDR5-5600 memory, and Intel UHD 770 graphics with 300 MHz base and 1.65 GHz max frequencies and 32 execution units.

While the integrated graphics aren’t as advanced as the Intel Iris Xe graphics you’d find on some of the company’s other chips, that should be a huge issue, as it’s most likely that folks who want to use this processor in gaming or workstation-class PCs are going to pair it with a discrete graphics card anyway.

The Core i9-14900K processor’s claim to fame may be that it supports 6 GHz frequencies out of the box, but Intel also notes that it’s bringing a new Intel XTU AI Assist feature to its Core i9 Raptor Lake Refresh processors, with “AI guided overclocking, as well as support for DDR5 XMP speeds well beyond 8,000 MT/s).

Other chips in the Raptor Lake Refresh lineup include:

Core i9-14900K : 24-cores / 32-threads, 6 GHz max freq, 36MB cache, Intel UHD 770 graphics

: 24-cores / 32-threads, 6 GHz max freq, 36MB cache, Intel UHD 770 graphics Core i9-14900KF : 24-cores / 32-threads, 6 GHz max freq, 36MB cache, no integrated GPU

: 24-cores / 32-threads, 6 GHz max freq, 36MB cache, no integrated GPU Core i7-14700K : 20-cores / 28 threads, 5.6 GHz max freq, 33MB cache, Intel UHD 770 graphics

: 20-cores / 28 threads, 5.6 GHz max freq, 33MB cache, Intel UHD 770 graphics Core i7-14700KF : 20-cores / 28 threads, 5.6 GHz max freq, 33MB cache, no integrated GPU

: 20-cores / 28 threads, 5.6 GHz max freq, 33MB cache, no integrated GPU Core i5-14600K : 14-cores / 20 threads, 5.3 GHz max freq, 24MB cache, Intel UHD 770 graphics

: 14-cores / 20 threads, 5.3 GHz max freq, 24MB cache, Intel UHD 770 graphics Core i5-14600KF:14-cores / 20 threads, 5.3 GHz max freq, 24MB cache, no integrated GPU

Other Raptor Lake Refresh features include integrated support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, support for Thunderbolt 4 (and the upcoming Thunderbolt 5), and compatibility with existing Intel 600 and 700 chipsets and motherboards.

Intel says the 14th-gen Intel Core processors will be available starting October 17, 2023.

