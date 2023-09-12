Intel has unveiled its new Thunderbolt 5 technology and says the first computers and accessories using the new high-speed connectors should be available in 2024.

As expected, Thunderbolt 5 incorporates the USB4 v2 specification that was launched nearly a year ago, so there aren’t a lot of surprises in the new announcement. But Intel confirms that Thunderbolt 5 will be 2-3 times faster than Thunderbolt 4 thanks to 80 Gbps bi-directional data speeds and support for 120 Gbps asynchronous speed for video output (allowing you to connect up to two 8K displays).

So what’s the difference between USB4, Thunderbolt 5, and earlier versions of the Thunderbolt standard?

In a nutshell, not all USB4 ports have all the features that are included in Intel’s Thunderbolt technology… but some might. So the main advantage is that if you see a Thunderbolt logo you’ll know that a system guarantees a certain meets minimum standards, while you might have to dig a littler deeper to find out if a device with a USB4 port supports the same speeds and features.

Here’s how Intel says the new Thunderbolt 5 technology stacks up against the rest:

Thunderbolt 5 Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 USB4 Universal USB-C port ✓ ✓ ✓ 80 Gbps cables up to 2 meters ✓ ✓ optional 40 Gbps cables up to 2 meters ✓ Optional Accessories with up to 4 Thunderbolt ports ✓ Optional Min PC speed requirement 80 Gbps (bi-directional)

120 Gbps transmit / 40 Gbps receive (aysnc for video) 40 Gbps 40 Gbps 20 Gbps

(40 Gbps is optional) Min PC video requirement 2 x 6K displays (mandatory)

2 x 8K displays (optional) 2 x 4K displays

or

1 x 8K display 1 x 4K display 1 display (no min resolution) Min PC data requirements PCIe 64 Gbps PCIe 32 Gbps

USB 3.2 10 Gbps PCIe 16 Gbps

USB 3.2 10 Gbps USB 3.2 10 Gbps PC charging port required At least one up to 140W

Supports up to 240W max At least one up to 140W

Supports up to 240W max PC wake from sleep w/TB dock connected Required Required Min PC port power for accessories 15W 15W 15W 7.5W Thunderbolt Networking 64 Gbps 32 Gbps 16 Gbps Mandatory certification for PCs and accessories ✓ ✓ ✓ Intel VT-d based DMA protection required ✓ ✓ USB4 specification Compliant Compliant Compliant Compliant

Intel says the speed boost in Thunderbolt 5 comes from a new PAM-3 (3-level Pulse Amplitude Modulation) signaling system to allow more data transfers per clock cycle.

This enables the 80 Gbps bidirectional and 120 Gbps / 40 Gbps asynchronous data support, as well as support for PCIe Gen 4 64 Gbps full duplex support and support for DisplayPort 2.1 Alt Mode.

Since Thunderbolt 5 is backward compatible, you can also connect cable and accessories designed for Thunderbolt 3, 4, USB3, USB4, or just about anything else that supports a USB Type-C port to a system with a Thunderbolt 5 controllers. You just might not be able to take advantage of all the new features.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.