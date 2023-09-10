The iKOOLCORE R2 is a palm-sized PC with support for up to an Intel Core i3-N300 octa-core processor, 16GB of RAM, and an M.2 2242 slot for solid state storage. It also features four 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports, making it a tiny but versatile device for networking applications, as well as an HDMI port and USB Type-C port for connecting up two displays.

It’s the latest computer from the folks who made the iKOOLCORE R1 and R1 Pro, and the new model incorporates the improved cooling features of the latter while featuring updated processor options that should bring significantly better performance.

The new model measures 75 x 75 x 52mm (3″ x 3″ x 2″) making it a little taller than its predecessors, which were just 48mm high, but the same width and length.

Under the hood, the new model is available with a choice of either a 15-watt Intel N95 quad-core processor or a 7-watt Intel Core i3-N300 octa-core chip. While the Core i3 processor has a lower base power consumption, it’s a significantly higher performance processor with support for higher CPU frequencies and twice as many GPU execution units. And both processors are part of Intel’s Alder Lake-N family, which means they should bring big gains in CPU and graphics performance over the Jasper Lake chips used in the iKoolCore R1 series.

The little computers come with 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR5-4800 memory and support PCIe NVMe or SATA SSDs. The systems also have an E-Key socket for an optional WiFi 6E wireless card.

Like the iKOOLCORE R1 Pro, the new R2 model has a copper heat sink and PWM-controlled fan as well as an aluminum lid that acts as a passive heat sink for dissipating heat generated by the SSD.

Ports include two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A and one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port (all with 10 Gbps speeds), an HDMI 2.0 port, and four 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports including three with Intel i226-V controllers and one with a Realtek RTSL8156BG controller.

There’s also an additional USB-C port for 12V/4A power input, and one that’s curiously marked as an audio port with a Realtek ALC897 controller.

The iKOOLCORE R2 should be able to support a wide range of operating systems and applications including Windows, Linux, and custom-purpose software like pfSense, OPNsense, Proxmox, OpenWrt, and more.

It should begin shipping to customers in China this month, and the iKOOLCORE R2 could be available to customers in other countries later this year.

