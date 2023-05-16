Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

There are a growing number of handheld gaming PCs, including models with the latest Intel or AMD processors, high-performance integrated graphics, and built-in game controllers.

And then there’s the Hand 386. It’s a handheld computer designed to let you game like its 1995 (or earlier). The little computer has a VGA display, a thumb keyboard, and a 40 MHz Intel 386sx-compatible processor that supports MS-DOS, Windows 3.x or Windows 95.

Spotted recently by Anatoly Shashkin, WinFuture, and Tom’s Hardware, the Hand 386 was on sale at AliExpress for $195 until recently, but it’s now said to be “no longer available.”

But a five minute video posted by haobin zhang shows that it appears to be a real thing that works as expected. And, of course, it runs DOOM.

Designed to run software that’s 3 decades old, this thing isn’t going to be much use for modern games or PC applications. But it allows you to play classic games and run older software without firing up DOSBox or other emulation software.

It’s powered by an 40MHz M6117D processor with an M1217 chipset, 8MB of system memory, and a 1GB CompactFlash card for storage.

The display is a 740 x 480 pixel screen with support for 256 colors, and the system sports a Yamaha YMF262-M OPL3 sound card and a 2,500 mAh battery.

Ports and connectors include a VGA output, 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-A, and even a PS/2 mouse and keyboard connector.

The whole thing measures 150 x 130 x 16mm (about 5.9″ x 5.1″ x 0.6″), making it about the size of two typical smartphones held side-by-side. That might make it a little too wide to slide into your pocket, but it should take up a lot less space in your bag than desktop or laptop from the early 1990s with similar specs.

I also had to do a double take when I first saw this tiny computer, as it bears a very strong resemblance to the Decktility cyberdeck that Lee wrote about yesterday. But while the Decktility may lack a 386 processor, it features modern hardware including a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 and USB-C ports. Honestly, despite being a DIY device, the Decktility also looks like it has better build quality than the Hand 386.