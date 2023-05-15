Maker Ken Van Hoeylandt, who goes by ByteWelder online, has been tinkering with code and electronics for years. His latest project is a slick open source cyberdeck he calls Decktility.

The system is built around a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 and its powerful Broadcom BCM2711 processor. An Arduino helps manage power and a compact Bluetooth keyboard handles input duties. Decktility’s components fit neatly into a 3D-printed shell that measures about 5 inches by 6 inches.

Bigtreetech’s 5-inch Raspberry Pad 5 helps simplify the build. In addition to providing an 800 x 400 pixel display it also supplies a convenient breakout board with four USB ports (a single Type-C and three Type-A) as well as HDMI, Ethernet and a microSD slot.

Decktility will run for 6 or 7 hours on a full charge, and that’s part of the reason for its slightly chunky profile. Of its 26.5mm total thickness, just over 10mm is due to the dual 18650 Li-ion batteries it packs.

They do provide added convenience, though, since they can be easily swapped for additional cord-free runtime. You can also recharge them while using the device via a USB-C cable. They’re also responsible for a good portion of the handheld’s weight, but Decktility remains relatively light at around 13.2 ounces (375g).

Hoeylandt says that Decktility was inspired by both Yarh.io and Clockwork’s uConsole, as well as a couple of classic handhelds he owned: the Sharp Mobilon HC-4500 and the Palm III.

It took about two weeks to complete the build, and Hoeylandt says that he hopes to publish a write-up soon. In the meantime, however, he’s generously shared code, a parts list, STL and STEP files and a printing guide and an assembly guide. That should be more than enough to get you going on your own build if Decktility has sparked your interest in a cyberdeck!

via Reddit