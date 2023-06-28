The GPD Win 4 is a handheld gaming PC that looks like a large PlayStation Vita with a 6 inch FHD touchscreen display positioned between a set of controllers with curved edges. But it also borrows a trick from the old-school Sony Vaio UX or OQO handheld computers: you can slide the display upward to reveal a keyboard for thumb typing.

GPD launched the Win 4 in late 2022 with an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. Now the company has unveiled an updated model with faster processor and graphics options and optional support for more memory and storage. The GPD Win 4 (2023) should be available in or around August, 2023.

The updated model has the same design as the original, but under the hood GPD has updated the processor, memory, and storage. The GPD Win 4 (2023) supports up to an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U chip, 64GB of LPDDR5x-7500 memory, and 4TB of PCIe 4.0 storage. The storage is user replaceable thanks to an M.2 2280 slot.

GPD has also added an Oculink port with support for 63 Gbps data transfer speeds, which allows users to connect a high-speed external graphics dock like the company’s GPD G1 eGPU.

In order to make room for that connector, the Win 4 (2023) loses its USB Type-A port, but otherwise the rest of the specs are largely the same as for the original.

That means the new system has a 40 Gbps USB4 Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack, and microSD card reader, a fan for active cooling, a fingerprint sensor for quick logins, and an optical touch sensor that works like a mouse or tiny trackpad for navigation.

There’s no webcam, but the GPD Win 4 does have a microphone for voice chat or voice controls. And it has stereo front-facing speakers.

Game controllers include dual analog sticks, a D-Pad, action buttons, and linear analog triggers. And the keyboard features physical keys (unlike the GPD Win 3) and a backlight.

One other thing that helps set the GPD Win 4 apart from most handheld gaming PCs is that GPD offers an optional 4G LTE module with support for global networks. There’s also an optional docking station that lets you quickly connect an external display and other peripherals.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for the GPD Win 4 series:

GPD Win 4 (7840U) GPD Win 4 (7640U GPD Win 4 (2022) Display 6 inches

1920 x 1080 pixels

Slider (covers a physical keyboard) Input Touchscreen

Backlit physical Keyboard

Joysticks Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7840U

8 Zen 4 CPU cores / 16 threads

Up to 5.1 GHz

15-30W TDP AMD Ryzen 5 7640U

6 Zen 4 CPU cores / 12 threads

Up to 4.9 GHz

15-30W TDP AMD Ryzen 7 6800U

8 cores / 16 threads

Up to 4.7 GHz

15-35W Graphics AMD Radeon 780M

12 RDNA 3 compute units AMD Radeon 760M

6 RDNA 3 compute units AMD Radeon 680M

12 RDNA 2 compute units RAM 32GB or 64GB

LPDDR5x-7500 16GB

LPDDR5x-7500 16GB or 32GB

LPDDR5-6400 Storage 512GB / 2TB / 4TB

PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (M.2 2280)

microSD card reader 512GB

PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (M.2 2280)

microSD card reader 1TB or 2TB

PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD (M.2 2280)

microSD card reader Battery 45.62 Wh Ports 1 x Oculink (63 Gbps)

1 x USB4 (40 Gbps)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x microSD card slot

1 x 3.5mm audio jack 1 x USB4 (40 Gbps)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x microSD card slot

1 x 3.5mm audio jack Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

4G LTE (optional) Audio Stereo speakers

3.5mm audio jack

built-in mic Security Windows

Steam OS dual boot supported Dimensions 220 x 92 x 28mm Weight 598 grams 570 grams

GPD hasn’t announced pricing for the new model yet, but with an expected launch date of August, 2023 we should know more soon.

via @softwincn, GPD, Indiegogo, and NotebookCheck

