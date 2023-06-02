GPD has been selling handheld gaming PCs since 2016. And in that time, the company has offered models in various shapes and sizes. But one thing they’ve all had in common? They ship with integrated graphics, because there’s just not enough room for a discrete GPU in a system that small.

Most recent models have supported external graphics docks thanks to 40 Gbps USB4 or Thunderbolt ports. But some of the company’s upcoming devices will also have Oculink ports for up to 63 Gbps data connections. And the company also plans to begin selling its first eGPU soon. GPD has already shared a preview of an upcoming crowdfunding campaign for the GPD G1 graphics dock.

The GPD G1 is a compact external graphics dock with an AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT discrete GPU. It’s 2.3 GHz GPU with 32 RDNA 3 compute units, 8GB of GDDR6 memory and 32MB of AMD Infinity Cache. AMD says it delivers up to 21.4 TFLOPS of “peak single precision compute performance” or up to 42.8 TFLOPS of “peak half precision compute performance.”

GPD’s dock features an Oculink port for high-speed connections with supported computers like the upcoming GPD Win Mini, GPD P4 Max and AYA Neo 2S. But there’s also a USB4 port for 40 Gbps connections with any system with a Thunderbolt 3/4 or USB4 port that supports those speeds.

In fact, GPD says that if you do have a device with Oculink support, you’ll get best performance by using both the Oculink and USB4 ports at the same time, since they use separate PCIe channels. That allows the GPU and video output to work via an Oculink connection while the USB4 port can handle USB and SD card data transfers.

In addition to delivering more graphics performance to laptops and mini PCs, the graphics dock is also a hub that you can use to connect displays, keyboards, mice, controllers, and other peripherals, thanks to a generous set of ports on the back that includes:

1 x HDMI 2.1

2 x DisplayPort 1.4a

3 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x SD card reader

Measuring 225 x 111 x 30mm (8.9″ x 4.4″ x 1.2″), the G1 is one of the most compact external graphics solutions to date, which should make it pretty easy to pack in a bag along with your laptop or handheld PC. But it’s too power-hungry to run on a battery, so it’s really designed to be used while plugged in.

The GPU has a TGP range of 75 to 120 watts, and has a built-in 240W GaN power supply, since you also need a bit of extra power for the internal fan, USB hub and other components. The G1 can also send up to 60W of power to your connected PC, which means that you should only need a single cable to power both the GPD G1 and a computer like the GPD P2 Max or Win Mini.

One down side to the GPD G1 and its compact design? Some other external graphics docks feature a slot or set of slots that you can use to supply your own GPU, allowing you to pick your own performance level and/or upgrade to a more powerful graphics card in the future. But the GPD G1’s GPU isn’t configurable or upgradeable. It ships with a Radeon 7600M XT, and the only way it’s going to use anything else is if GPD decides to offer a different model with a different GPU in the future.

GPD hasn’t announced crowdfunding or retail prices for the G1 graphics dock yet, but in April DroiX reported that it could sell for around $700.

You can find more details or sign up to follow the crowdfunding campaign at the Indiegogo preview page.

