Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Fire Toolbox is an unofficial tool that lets you change the behavior of Amazon Fire tablets. Among other things you can use it to add or remove apps, install a custom launcher to use instead of the default Amazon home screen, and install the Google Play Store and other Google apps and services.

This week Developer Datastream33 released version 32.3 of Fire Toolbox. Probably the biggest change? It adds support for Amazon’s newest tablet: the Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) tablet that began shipping a few weeks ago.

With this update, you should be able to install Fire Toolbox on a Windows or Linux computer, connect just about any recent Fire tablet (including the 13th-gen Fire HD 10) to your PC with a USB cable, and install the Google Play Store (or make other changes) with a couple of mouse clicks.

Keep in mind that Amazon’s tablets aren’t designed to run Google apps and services, so some features may not work as expected. And there’s always a chance that Amazon could roll out over-the-air software updates that undo some of the changes you implement with Fire Toolbox.

It’s still a pretty useful utility for anyone looking to make Amazon’s tablets a little more useful though. While the Fire OS software that runs on Amazon’s tablets is based on Android, it comes with Amazon’s app store, web browser, and other apps and features tight integration with Amazon’s Kindle, Prime Video, and Music services, among other things. But there are millions of Android apps that aren’t available in Amazon’s store, and installing the Google Play Store makes it possible to run many of them on an Amazon tablet.

Other changes in Fire Toolbox v32.3 include an improved updater feature that should do a better job of letting you know if an update is available when you run Fire Toolbox, notification improvements, and improved support for apps that use Google Play Services on Fire tablets running Fire OS 8.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.