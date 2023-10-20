Amazon’s newest Fire HD 10 tablet is thinner and lighter than the previous-gen model it replaces. But thanks to an updated processor, Amazon says the Fire HD 10 (2023) is 25% faster than the 2021 model, while offering slightly longer battery life. It also supports an optional Amazon Stylus Pen (sold separately).

First announced in September, the 13th-gen Amazon Fire HD 10 is now available for $140 and up.

The starting price is for a model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, but you can also upgrade to a 3GB/64GB model for $180.

Or you can just add a microSD card for additional storage: all of Amazon’s current-gen Fire tablets support cards up to 1TB and you can configure an SD card to work like internal storage (meaning you can install apps to it) or like removable storage for media and documents.

There are also Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids and Fire HD 10 Kids Pro versions of the tablet, which sell for $190 and up, feature 32GB of storage, and come with a rugged case, a 1-year subscription to Amazon Kids+ and a 2-year worry-free guarantee (which means Amazon will replace a broken tablet, no matter how you or your kid broke it).

At the heart of the new tablet is a MediaTek MT8186A processor, which features two ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores with speeds up to 2.05 GHz, six Cortex-A55 cores that support speeds up to 2 GHz, and a 1 GHz ARM Mali-G52 MC22EE GPU.

Keep in mind that this is still a chip designed for budget devices, so while it should bring a nice performance boost over the MT8183 chip used in the 2021 Fire HD 10, it’s not as fast as the MT8188J processor found in the Fire Max 11 (which sells for $230 and up), and it’s not even close to matching the performance you’d get from the latest iPad or Samsung Galaxy Tab S series tablets.

But Amazon’s tablets aren’t really designed to compete with $400+ devices. Instead they’re value-oriented gadgets designed first and foremost for interacting with Amazon content including eBooks, music, and movies purchased from Amazon (although you can also sideload content from other sources).

They run Amazon’s Fire OS software (which is a fork of Android) and ship with the Amazon Appstore rather than the Google Play Store (although you can sideload that too).

And in that context, Amazon’s latest 10 inch model seems to fit a very specific niche. It’s not as cheap as Amazon’s Fire 7 or Fire HD 8 tablets, which start at $60 and $100, respectively.

But the Fire HD 10’s $140 starting price makes it $90 cheaper than the Fire Max 11. And, like that pricier tablet, the new Fire HD 10 supports pressure-sensitive pen input, has an FHD+ display, and a processor that should be able to handle basic tasks like web browsing, video streaming, and light gaming with ease.

The Fire Max 11 has a few advantages though, like a faster processor, 4GB of RAM, slightly better cameras, and support for WiFi 6.

On the bright side, at least one independent review indicates that the Fire HD 10 (2023) gets longer battery life than the Fire Max 11 (2023).

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) Amazon Fire Max 11 (2023) Display 10 inch, 1920 x 1200 10 inch, 1920 x 1200 11 inch, 2000 x 1200 pixels Storage 32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 1TB) 32GB or 64GB + microSD (up to 1TB) 64GB or 128GB + microSD card reader (up to 1TB) RAM 3GB 3GB 4GB CPU MediaTek MT8186A

2 x Cortex-A76 @ 2.05 GHz

6 x ARM Cortex-A55 @ 2 GHz MediaTek MT8183

4 x ARM Cortex-A73 @ 2 GHz

4 x ARM Cortex-A53 @ 2 GHz MediaTek MT8188J

2 x ARM Cortex-A78 @ 2.2 GHz

6 x Cortex-A55 @ 2 GHz GPU Mali-G52 2EE MC2 @ 1 GHz Mali-G72 MP3 @ 800 MHz Mali-G57 MC2 @ 950 MHz Battery Up to 13 hours Up to 12 hours Up to 14 hours Ports USB 2.0 Type-C USB 2.0 Type-C USB 2.0 Type-C Charging time 4 hours (with included 9W charger)

3 hours (with a 15W charger) 4 hours (9W)

15W fast charging support 4.2 hours (9W)

3.5 hours (15W) Audio Stereo speakers

3.5mm headphone jack Stereo speakers

3.5mm headphone jack Stereo speakers WiFi WiFi 5 WiFi 5 WiFi 6 Bluetooth 5.3 5.0 5.3 Cameras 5MP rear

5MP front 5MP rear

2MP front 8MP front

8MP rear Latest OS version Fire OS 8 Fire OS 7 Fire OS 8 Dimensions 246 x 165 x 8.6mm 247mm x 166mm x 9.2mm 259.1 x 163.7 x 7.50mm Weight 434 grams 468 grams 490 grams Starting price (MSRP) $140 $150 $230

