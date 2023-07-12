Fairphone’s next smartphone is on the way, nearly two years after the company’s Fairphone 4 first launched in Europe. While Fairphone hasn’t officially said anything about its next phone yet, details about the upcoming Fairphone 5 have begun to leak in recent weeks.

Last month Android Authority published a series of pictures showing the phone’s design. And now a GeekBench listing for a “Fairphone FP5” provide some clues to the phone’s specs.

While it’s important to keep in mind that GeekBench data can be faked, there’s nothing implausible in the database entry. It describes a phone with 8GB of RAM, Android 13 software, and an 8-core ARMv8 processor featuring:

1 x CPU cores @ 2.71 GHz

3 x CPU cores @ 2.4 GHz

4 x CPU cores @ 1.96 GHz

MySmartPrice speculates that this could be a Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 782G processor, which would likely bring a significant performance boost over the Snapdragon 750G chip used in the Fairphone 4.

Meanwhile, thanks to the pictures from Android Authority, we know that the phone phone will have an updated camera layout with a hole punch cutout in the display for the front-facing camera rather than a waterdrop-style notch, while keeping the triangular rear camera layout for two cameras and an LED flash. There’s no word on the camera specs though.

Perhaps the most important thing about the new phone is that it looks like it’ll have a modular, repairable design similar to the Fairphone 4’s, with a removable back cover and user-replaceable parts including the battery, speaker, USB port, and front and rear camera modules.

And, like the Fairphone 4, the Fairphone 5 appears to have a microSD card reader but no 3.5mm headphone jack.

Fairphone typically sells spare parts through its website and promises at least five years of software support for its phones… and sometimes as much as seven.

Up until recently the company’s phones were only sold in Europe. But the makers of the the /e/OS operating system recently began selling a version of the phone they call the Murena Fairphone in the United States. It ships with the company’s de-Googled version of Android rather than Fairphone’s version of Android, and has limited support for US cellular networks (it’s recommended you use it with T-Mobile). But it raises the possibility that the Fairphone 5 may not be a Europe-only device.

You can find more leaked pictures of the Fairphone 5 at Android Authority.

