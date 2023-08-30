Fairphone is a Dutch smartphone company that does things a little differently than most. When the company first launched a decade ago, the emphasis was primarily on the use of ethically-sourced materials, but since then Fairphone has added a focus on sustainability.

Recent phones have had modular, repairable designs, and Fairphone sells spare parts for components that are most likely to need replacing over time. The company also has a track record of delivering software updates for longer than any other phone maker. Combined, those two features could keep you from feeling the need to upgrade your smartphone every few years. And the company’s new Fairphone 5 takes things to the next level, with a 5year warranty and promised software updates through at least 2031. The fairphone 5 is up for pre-order in Europe for €699 and it’s expected to begin shipping to customers in mid-September.

To be clear, while Fairphone is promising eight years of support, the company isn’t promising that you’ll get eight major Android updates during that time. But the phone, which will ship with Android 13 at launch, should get at least five major OS updates, meaning that by the time it reaches end of life it cold be running Android 18.

As expected, Fairphone is able to make this promise because the company has opted to use an unusual processor for the Fairphone 5. Instead of selecting one of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips designed for smartphones, Fairphone picked a Qualcomm QCM6490 processor, which is a chip normally used for industrial and embedded applications, because Qualcomm offers longer-term support for those chips.

The chip should still be a nice upgrade over the Snapdragon 750G processor used in the previous-gen Fairphone 4 smartphone, offering the kind of performance you’d expect from an upper mid-range smartphone processor thanks to:

1 x Kryo Gold Plus performance CPU cores @ 2.7 GHz

3 x Kryo Gold performance CPU cores @ 2.4 GHz

4 x Kryo low-power CPU cores @ 1.9 GHz

Adreno 642L graphics @ 812 MHz

Adreno 633 VPU

6th-gen Qualcomm AI Engine

The phone’s other specs include:

Display : 6.46inch, 2700 x 1242 pixel 90 Hz OLED w/880 nits peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass

: 6.46inch, 2700 x 1242 pixel 90 Hz OLED w/880 nits peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Processor : Qualcomm SQCM6490

: Qualcomm SQCM6490 RAM : 8GB

: 8GB Storage : 256GB + microSD card (up to 2TB)

: 256GB + microSD card (up to 2TB) Audio : Stereo speakers

: Stereo speakers Rear cameras : 50MP Sony IMX800 primary w/optical image stabilization 50MP Sony IMX858 ultra wide angle Time of Flight sensor 4K video capture @ 30 fps, 1080p @ 60 fps Slow-motion video @ 120 fps or 240 fps

: Front camera 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1

Battery : 4,200 mAh/3.87V (removable)

: 4,200 mAh/3.87V (removable) Ports : USB 3.0 Type-C, microSD card reader

: USB 3.0 Type-C, microSD card reader Charging : 30W (50% charger in 30 minutes)

: 30W (50% charger in 30 minutes) Wireless : WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 LE, NFC, dual-SIM 5G (eSIM + nano SIM)

: WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 LE, NFC, dual-SIM 5G (eSIM + nano SIM) Durability : IP55 water & dust resistance, MIL-STD-810H tested

: IP55 water & dust resistance, MIL-STD-810H tested Dimensions: 162 x 75.5 x 10.5mm

All told, the hardware seems like a nice upgrade over the Fairphone 4 for folks who are in the market for a new phone that’s designed to last. But unlike some older Fairphone models, the new phone does not have a 3.5mm audio jack, so you’ll either need Bluetooth audio devices or a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter to user headphones.

But the main things setting the Fairphone 5 apart from most other phones on the market are still the company’s focus on sustainability and ethically sourced materials.

Fairphone says no part of the smartphone is glued shut, so it should be easy for users to open and repair. And the company will sell spare parts including the display, battery, cameras, USB ports, speakers, covers, earpiece, and top PCB unit.

The Fairphone 5 is also made using “70% fair focus or recycled materials,” as part of the company’s efforts to pay supply chain workers fair wages and reduce use of materials from conflict zones, among other things.

Unfortunately, like all of the company’s phones to date, the Fairphone 5 is only officially sold in Europe at launch. But there is hope for folks looking to pick one up in other markets: Murena recently began selling a version of the Fairphone 4 to customers in the United States. The only catch is that instead of Fairphone’s version of Android, the Murena Fairphone 4 comes with a de-Googled Android fork called /e/OS.

There’s on word on if or when a Murena Fairphone 5 will be available to customers outside of Europe.

