E Ink’s Prism 3 color display technology isn’t designed for eBook readers or tablets. Instead it’s a low-power, programmable display solution that can be used for digital signage… or even for things like cars that can change color.

This year Lenovo plans to launch a laptop that lets you customize the colors and patterns on the lid thanks to an E Ink Prism 3 display panel. And at CES last week, smartphone maker Infinix showed off prototype smartphones that use Prism 3 technology to let users customize the colors and patterns on the backs of their phones.

Infinix calls this E-Color Shift Technology, and the company notes that it uses E Ink Prism 3 displays to put up to 60 customizable areas on the back of a phone, with support for up to 8 different colors.

This lets you, for example, change the back of a phone from blue to black or red. Or you can display different patterns on the phone.

Like all E Ink displays, Prism 3 screens only consume power when you’re changing from one image to another. So while it takes a very small amount of power to switch from one color or pattern to another, the graphics you select will be displayed indefinitely without consuming any additional power. Even if your battery dies, the back panel will continue to show the last image selected.

Infinix isn’t quite ready to bring E-Color Shift Tech to actual phones. According to Engadget, the company still needs to work out a few kinks “related to thermal performance and thickness,” but it’s possible that Infinix phones with Prism 3 displays could hit the market in a year or two.

via E-Ink-Info

