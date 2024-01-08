The Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 SPE is a concept computer designed to give users the ability to customize the look of their laptops thanks to an E Ink Prism 3 color display on the lid.

First unveiled last year, E Ink’s Prism 3 technology is a low-power, programmable solution that can display simple graphics and patterns with up to 8 colors. It’s designed for things like retail signage or even color-changing automobiles, but Lenovo’s concept laptop shows a few potential applications for mobile computers.

For example, the low-power screen can continue changing colors and patterns even when the laptop is off without any noticeable impact on battery life. Not only can this give a laptop a distinctive look, but it could also be used to display things like a “dynamic clock” when a laptop is closed.

Lenovo says the ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 SPE is just a proof of concept for now, but it’s showing off prototypes at CES this week with four different design schemes and the company says the system can support up to a thousand different images.

Given the company’s track record of slapping E Ink screens on laptops, I wouldn’t be surprised if this laptop does eventually make it to market… but I’m not sure that an E Ink screen that’s mostly decorative will have quite as much appeal as some of the company’s earlier devices, which offered E Ink screens for reading, writing, and more general purpose usage.

Under the hood, the ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 will have a Intel Meteor Lake processor, support for up to 32GB of LPDDR5x memory, up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage, and a 74 Wh battery.

The laptop’s actual display is a 13.5 inch, 2.8K, 120 Hz screen and the notebook has quad speakers, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a starting weight of just 1 kg (2.2 pounds) for the model without an E Ink lid. I suspec thte special edition model might be a little heavier.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.