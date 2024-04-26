The AYANEO Pocket S is a handheld game console with a 6 inch display, support for up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, and Android 13 software featuring AYA’s custom launcher app and performance tuning utility. It’s also one of the first devices to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 processor, a chip that was unveiled last year as a solution specifically made for gaming.

AYANEO has been talking about the Pocket S since last summer, but now the company has finalized the specs and begun taking pre-orders through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. The first units could ship to backers by mid-May.

The AYANEO Pocket S comes with a choice of two display options: 1920 x 1080 pixels or 2560 x 1440 pixels with Early Bird prices starting at $399 and $439 respectively during crowdfunding. It’ll cost you a bit more if you miss out on the Early Bird specials though, and suggested retail prices are significantly higher.

All models feature at least 12GB of LPDDR5x-8533 memory and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage, but higher-priced configurations configurations feature 512GB or 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage and up to 16GB of RAM.

The biggest thing setting the AYA Neo Pocket S apart from any other handheld on the market is the processor, which is an octa-core processor with support for CPU speeds up to 3.36 GHz from its fastest core and Adreno A32 graphics with speeds up to 1 GHz. The chip can also run at up to a 15 watt TDP for sustained periods for better in-game performance and supports WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3.

In order to keep that processor running smoothly, the handheld has a cooling system that includes both a VC heat plate and a fan for active cooling.

Other features include a metal frame, game controllers with hall sensors for the linear triggers and analog sticks (which feature RGB backlighting), a 6-axis gyroscopic sensor and a 6,000 mAy battery.

The AYANEO Pocket S has a single USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, but it supports USB Power Delivery and DisplayPort Alt mode which means that you can use it to charge the device, pass video to an external display, or connect a USB hub or docking station to do both at the same time. The only other port is a microSD card reader: the handheld does not have a headphone jack.

Here’s an overview of key specs for the AYANEO Pocket S:

AYANEO Pocket S (1080p) AYANEO Pocket S (1440P) Display 6 inches

1920 x 1080 pixels

IPS LCD

368 ppi

400 nits 6 inches

2560 x 1440 pixels

IPS LCD

490 ppi

400 nits Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon G3x Gen 2

8 CPU cores (1 x Kryo Prime Ultra, 4 x Ultra Kryo Prime, 3 x Kryo Silver)

Prime Ultra core @ 3.36 GHz

Adreno A32 GPU @ 1 GHz

Up to 15W sustained performance RAM / Storage 12GB LPDDR5x-8533 / 128GB UFS 3.1

16GB LPDDR5x-8533 / 512GB UFS 4.0

16GB LPDDR5x-8533 / 1TB UFS 4.0 Battery 6000 mAh Ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (w/USB-PD and DisplayPort Alt Mode)

1 x microSD card reader Wireless WiFi 7

Bluetooth 5.3 Controllers & Sensors Hall sensing joysticks

Linear Hall triggers

X-axis linear vibration motor

6-axis gyroscope Cooling VC heat plate + fan Security Fingerprint sensor (integrated with power button) Software Android 13

AYAHome Launcher

AYASpace Management app Dimensions 214 x 85 x 14mm

8.4″ x 3.3″ x 0.6″ Weight 350 grams

12.3 ounces Price (Early Bird / IGG standard / Retail) 12GB/128GB: $399 / $479 / $559

16GB/512GB: $499 / $579 / $669

16GB/1TB: $559 / $639 / $729

16GB/1TB Unmarked Edition: $629 / $719 / $769 12GB/128GB: $439/ $509 / $589

16GB/512GB: $529 / $609 / $699

16GB/1TB: $$589 / $669 / $759

16GB/1TB Unmarked Edition: $659 / $749 / $799 Availability (estimated) Mid May, 2024 Late June, 2024

AYANEO notes that the Pocket S is smaller and lighter-weight than a Nintendo Switch… but fails to mention that this handheld is actually a little larger and heavier than a Switch Lite. But it’s still a more compact device than many of the company’s products, most of which are Windows-powered handhelds with significantly higher price tags.

The Pocket S is only the second Android-powered device from the company. The first was the AYANEO Pocket Air, a cheaper model that launched last year and currently sells for $299 and up.

