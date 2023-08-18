The AYN Odin2 is a handheld game console with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, support for up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, and Android 13 software. In other words, it has the specs of a flagship phone… but it’s not a phone, it’s a device designed for gaming.

So the Odin2 doesn’t have a cellular modem or support for making phone calls, but it does have built-in game controllers, and a fan for active cooling. And it also has a pretty attractive price tag: the Odin2 will sell for $299 and up during crowdfunding, and AYN says retail prices will start at $339 after crowdfunding ends.

AYN has been teasing the upcoming handheld for a few weeks, but now the company has released full details about the specs and pricing ahead of an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign that’s set to begin August 22, 2023.

The Odin2 is set to begin shipping in December, and it will come in three different configurations/price points:

8GB/128GB 12GB/256GB 16GB/512GB Early Bird price $299 $369 $449 Retail price $339 $439 $499 Color options Black only Transparent Blue, Transparent Purple, Black Grey, white Perks N/A N/A Bag & screen protector

All models will have the same design, which includes a 6 inch FHD display, game controllers with dual backlit analog sticks featuring hall sensors, and all the buttons you should need to play most mobile or console games.

While you don’t really need a dedicated gaming device to play most Android games (which were, after all, designed for touchscreen smartphones and tablets), those controllers could come in handy for cloud game streaming or playing console titles through emulators. And with Qualcomm’s 2022 flagship processor, this little device should offer substantially better performance than you’d get from other devices in this category like the Logitech G Cloud or Razer Edge.

Here’s a full run-down of the specs for AYN’s new Android-powered handheld.

AYN Odin2 specs Display 6 inches

1920 x 1080 pixels

IPS LCD

Touchscreen Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 8GB / 12GB / 16GB

LPDDR5x Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB

UFS 4.0 OS Android 13 Ports 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C

1 x mini HDMI

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader Wireless WiFi 7

Bluetooth 5.3 Battery 8,000 mAh Charging 65W Qualcomm Quick Charge 5.0 Security Fingerprint sensor Audio Stereo front-facing speakers

3.5mm audio jack Cooling Active (fan) Controllers A, X, B, Y buttons

Start, Select, Home, Back buttons

Dual backlit analog sticks (with hall sensors and L3 and R3 click functionality)

D-Pad

Shoulder triggers

M1 and M2 rear programmable macro keys Dimensions 225 x 98 x 17mm Weight 420 grams

The company will also offer an optional docking accessory called the Super Dock. It measures 123 x 92 x 43mm and has a USB-C connector that lets you set the Odin2 directly in the dock to connect an external display, USB peripherals, or an Ethernet cable, among other things.

The Super Dock’s ports include:

2 x USB 3.0

2 x USB 2.0

1 x HDMI

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x USB-C power input

Pricing for the Super Dock hasn’t been revealed yet.

AYN has a bit of a mixed track record in the handheld space. On the one hand, the company’s original Odin was praised by many for its design, performance, and price point… but it took longer than anticipated for units to begin shipping to backers of a crowdfunding campaign and some folks complained that the company seemed to be biting off more than it could chew when it announced the Windows-powered Loki when it was still dealing with a significant shipping backlog for the Odin.

The company began shipping some Loki units this June, but certain models of that handheld have yet to ship, and some customers have been waiting a very long time to receive hardware.

All of which is to say that the Odin2 looks like a pretty nice little device, but it probably only makes sense to back the upcoming crowdfunding campaign if you’re willing to wait patiently for a (potentially long) time before your handheld ships.

