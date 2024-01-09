Asus has been packing bleeding edge specs into gaming smartphones since 2018, but the new ROG Phone 8 is the first to feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It’s also the company’s first gaming phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.
Other features include a 6.78 inch, 165 Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, LPDDR5x-8533 memory, UFS 4.0 storage, and a mini LED “AniMe Vision” LED light display on the back of higher-priced ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition and ROG Phone 8 Pro models.
While last year’s ROG Phone 7 also had a 165Hz display, the new model has a brighter screen with up to 2500 nits peak brightness (up from 1500 nits), as well as support for adaptive refresh rates between 1 and 120 Hz.
The new phone is also 15% thinner than the ROG Phone 7 and the latest version of tee optional AeroActive Cooler X clip-on cooler is 29% smaller, but Asus says it “offers 1.2X higher thermal efficiency.”
Other features include a 5,500 mAh battery, support for 65W fast charging with a USB-C cable or 15W wireless charging, and support for up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.
The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor, support for WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and a 3.5mm audio jack plus a pair of AirTriggers.
Models with the AniMe Vision display feature a 351-element display that can show preset or user-defined animations. And if you’re not using it, the screen is basically invisible, blending in with the back of the phone and making the ROG Phone 8 look more like a smartphone that wasn’t designed for gaming.
While gaming phones tend to have high-performance hardware when it comes to CPU, graphics, memory, storage, battery, display, and sound, Asus is also emphasizing camera capabilities for this year’s model, thanks to a 32MP front-facing camera and a rear camera system that includes:
- 50MP primary camera with Sony IMX890 sensor and 6-axis hybrid gimbal stabilizer
- 13MP ultra-wide camera
- 32MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and optical image stabilization
The ROG Phone 8 comes in black or grey color options, while the ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition and ROG Phone 8 Pro come in black. All three models measure 164 x 77 x 9mm (6.5″ x 3″ x 0.4″) and weigh 225 grams (7.9 ounces).
The Asus ROG Phone 8 will be available this spring, with pre-orders opening in February. Prices start at $1100:
- ROG Phone 8 (16GB/256GB) for $1100
- ROG Phone 8 Pro (16GB/512GB/AniMe Vision display) for $1200
- ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition (24GB/1TB/AniMe Vision display) for $1500