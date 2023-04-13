Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

You don’t need a gaming phone to play games on a phone. Most modern flagships (and many mid-range models) can handle the vast majority of games designed for Android. And you can even use a budget device to stream games over the internet.

But we’ve seen a growing number of phones aimed at gamers in recent years, with features including high-quality displays, advanced cooling systems, big batteries, plenty of ports, and an ecosystem of accessories designed to boost performance further. And the new Asus ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate do all of those things, and more.

Asus hasn’t announced North American pricing or availability yet, but the ROG Phone 7 is up for pre-order today in Taiwan, China and Europe with prices starting at €999 for the basic model or €1,399 for the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate.

For the most part, the two phones are virtually identical: they’re the same size and shape. They have the same display, processor, ports, cameras, wireless capabilities, speakers, and memory and storage options. But there are two things that set the ROG Phone Ultimate apart.

The first is that it has a ROG Vision display on the back, which is sort of like RGB lighting on steroids: you can customize this little light matrix display to show a variety of animations to indicate charging status, incoming calls, or other information.

The second is that the ROG 7 Ultimate comes with an AeroActive Cooler 7, which is an accessory that clips onto the back of the phone to position a fan and thermoeletric Peltier cooler directly over the CPU. Asus says this improves “the phone’s thermal efficiency” by up to 20 percent.

Asus also crammed a sub-woofer into the AeroActive 7 Cooler, which means that in addition to improved cooling, it offers improved sound while plugged in, effectively turning the phone’s stereo speakers into a 2.1 channel sound system with 77-percent more base than you’d get from the internal speakers alone.

The cooler is also available as a €110 accessory that you can add to the standard model though, so it’s not exactly exclusive to the Ultimate. It’s just included in the price.

Even without any accessories, the Asus ROG Phone 7 has an advanced cooling system thanks to a vapor chamber that the company says helps keep temperatures low for better gaming performance.

Other features include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, support for up to 156GB of LPDDR5X-8533 memory, up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage, a 165 Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, and support for WiFi 7.

Here’s a run-down of some key specs for the latest Asus ROG gaming phones:

ROG Phone 7 ROG Phone 7 Ultimate Display 6.78 inches

2448 x 1080 pixels

AMOLED

165 Hz

1ms response time

720 Hz touch-sampling rate

1,000 nits outdoor brightness

1,500 nits peak brightness

111% DCI-P3color gamut

151% sRGB color gamut

107% NTSC color gamut

HDR10

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

10-point multitouch (with glove test support) Secondary display N/A ROG Vision rear display Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Graphics Adreno 7400 RAM Up to 16GB

LPDDR5x Storage Up to 512GB

UFS 4.0 Battery 6,000 mAh Charging 65W Ports 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C (DisplayPort 1.4)

1 x USB 2.0 Type-C (fast charging)

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x set of pogo pins for AeroActive Cooler 7 Wireless WiFi 7

Bluetooth 5.3

NFC

GPS/GNSS/Galileo/BeiDou/QZSS/NavIC Sensors In-display fingerprint

Face recognition

Accelerometer

E-compass

Gyroscope

Proximity Sensor

Ambient Light Sensor

Ultrasonic sensors for AirTrigger 5 and grip press Cameras (rear) 50MP primary (Sony IMX766)

13MP ultra-wide (120 degrees)

5MP macro Camera (front) 32MP (with pixel binning for 8MP photos) Speakers Stereo front-facing 5-magnet speakers

Cirrus Logic amplifier Water resistance IP54 rating Dimensions 173 x 77 x 10.4mm Weight 239 grams Colors Phantom Black

Storm White Storm White

