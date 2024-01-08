Asus makes gaming PCs. And Asus makes mini PCs. And now that the company has largely taken over Intel’s NUC line of compact computers, it’s bringing those two things together with the launch of the first ROG NUC compact gaming desktop.

The little computer has a 2.5 liter chassis that’s stuffed with Intel Core Ultra 7 or Ultra 9 Meteor Lake processor options and a choice of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 or RTX 4070 graphics. And while those are energy-efficient chips designed for laptops and mini PCs, Asus says the ROG NUC does give them a little extra breathing room than a typical laptop, allowing them to run at higher wattages for better sustained performance.

The Intel Meteor Lake processors, for example, are designed to be 45-watt chips, but Asus says they can run at up to 65 watts in the ROG NUC. And the company uses 115-watt NVIDIA GPUs for the little computer, but allows them to run at up to 140 watts.

The ROG NUC features a more console-like design than a typical business-professional 4×4 NUC system, but it’s got a reasonably flexible design: you can lay it down horizontally or prop it up vertically with the help of a stand.

And Asus says you can open the case without using any tools, making it easy to perform upgrades, repairs, or cleaning.

The system uses dual-channel DDR5-5600 memory, supports WiFi 6E, and Asus says it an drive up to four 4K displays.

developing…

