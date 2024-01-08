Intel is expanding mobile processor family with yet another new brand of chips featuring names that make it clear these processors aren’t quite like anything else in the 2024 mobile lineup.

The new Intel Core Mobile Series 1 chips are 15 watt U-series chips designed for thin-and-light laptops. They bring a speed boost over previous-gen U-series chips like the Intel Core i7-1355U, but they lack some of the features found in some of Intel’s other new U-series chips.

The new Core Mobile Series 1 chips are part of the “Raptor Lake Refresh” mobile family, which means the use similar architecture to Intel’s 13th-gen Raptor Lake mobile processors, first launched a year ago.

That means that you don’t get some of the improvements that come with Intel’s new Core Ultra U-series chips based on “Meteor Lake” architecture, like:

AI Boost neural engine for hardware-accelerated AI

Low-Power Efficiency cores

Updated graphics architecture

Support for more PCIe lanes

Support for faster memory

In other words, don’t expect a big boost in graphics or AI performance over last year’s chips… and without the new Low-Power Efficiency CPU cores, the new chips top out at 10-cores and 12 threads (2 P-cores + 8 E-cores), unlike Meteor Lake-U chips which support up to 12-cores and 14 threads (2P + 8E + 2 LP-E).

But the Core Mobile Series 1 chips do support higher CPU frequencies than previous-gen Raptor Lake-U chips, which should give the new Core 7 Processor 150U a bit of an edge over the older Core i7-1355U, for example.

In a nutshell, it looks like Intel found a way to repurpose its existing architecture to flesh out its 14th-gen processor lineup in a moderately confusing way, while offering chips that may actually hold an edge in CPU performance over previous-gen processors and Meteor Lake chips… while lagging behind Meteor Lake when it comes to graphics and AI performance.

Core 7 Processor 150U Core 5 Processor 120U Core 3 Processor 100U Cores / Threads 10 / 12

2 P-cores

8 E-cores 6 / 8

2 P-cores

4 E-Cores Base / Max Turbo (P-core) 1.8 GHz / 5.4 GHz 1.4 GHz / 5 GHz 1.2 GHz / 4.7 GHz Base / Max Turbo (E-core) 1.2 GHz / 4 GHz 900 MHz / 3.8 GHz 900 MHz / 3.3 GHz Intel Graphics (integrated) Up to 1.3 GHz Up to 1.25 GHz Intel vPro Essentials? Yes No Intel Smart Cache 12MB 10MB Total PCIe lanes 2×4 PCIe Gen 4 (8 lanes total) (CPU)

PCIe Gen 3 (12 lanes) (PCH) Max memory speed DDR5-5200

LPDDR5/x-6400

DDR4-3200

LPDDR4x-4267 DDR5-5200

LPDDR5/x-5200

DDR4-3200

LPDDR4x-4267 Max Memory capacity 96GB Processor Base Power 15W Processor Max Turbo 55W

Intel says the new Core Mobile Series 1 chips also support up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports and has integrated support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 (as well as support for optional, discrete wireless cards with WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4).

