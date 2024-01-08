Intel is expanding mobile processor family with yet another new brand of chips featuring names that make it clear these processors aren’t quite like anything else in the 2024 mobile lineup.

The new Intel Core Mobile Series 1 chips are 15 watt U-series chips designed for thin-and-light laptops. They bring a speed boost over previous-gen U-series chips like the Intel Core i7-1355U, but they lack some of the features found in some of Intel’s other new U-series chips.

The new Core Mobile Series 1 chips are part of the “Raptor Lake Refresh” mobile family, which means the use similar architecture to Intel’s 13th-gen Raptor Lake mobile processors, first launched a year ago.

That means that you don’t get some of the improvements that come with Intel’s new Core Ultra U-series chips based on “Meteor Lake” architecture, like:

  • AI Boost neural engine for hardware-accelerated AI
  • Low-Power Efficiency cores
  • Updated graphics architecture
  • Support for more PCIe lanes
  • Support for faster memory

In other words, don’t expect a big boost in graphics or AI performance over last year’s chips… and without the new Low-Power Efficiency CPU cores, the new chips top out at 10-cores and 12 threads (2 P-cores + 8 E-cores), unlike Meteor Lake-U chips which support up to 12-cores and 14 threads (2P + 8E + 2 LP-E).

But the Core Mobile Series 1 chips do support higher CPU frequencies than previous-gen Raptor Lake-U chips, which should give the new Core 7 Processor 150U a bit of an edge over the older Core i7-1355U, for example.

In a nutshell, it looks like Intel found a way to repurpose its existing architecture to flesh out its 14th-gen processor lineup in a moderately confusing way, while offering chips that may actually hold an edge in CPU performance over previous-gen processors and Meteor Lake chips… while lagging behind Meteor Lake when it comes to graphics and AI performance.

Core 7 Processor 150UCore 5 Processor 120UCore 3 Processor 100U
Cores / Threads10 / 12
2 P-cores
8 E-cores		6 / 8
2 P-cores
4 E-Cores
Base / Max Turbo (P-core)1.8 GHz / 5.4 GHz1.4 GHz / 5 GHz1.2 GHz / 4.7 GHz
Base / Max Turbo (E-core)1.2 GHz / 4 GHz900 MHz / 3.8 GHz900 MHz / 3.3 GHz
Intel Graphics (integrated)Up to 1.3 GHzUp to 1.25 GHz
Intel vPro Essentials?YesNo
Intel Smart Cache12MB10MB
Total PCIe lanes2×4 PCIe Gen 4 (8 lanes total) (CPU)
PCIe Gen 3 (12 lanes) (PCH)
Max memory speedDDR5-5200
LPDDR5/x-6400
DDR4-3200
LPDDR4x-4267		DDR5-5200
LPDDR5/x-5200
DDR4-3200
LPDDR4x-4267
Max Memory capacity96GB
Processor Base Power15W
Processor Max Turbo55W

Intel says the new Core Mobile Series 1 chips also support up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports and has integrated support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 (as well as support for optional, discrete wireless cards with WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4).

 

