After Intel shut down its NUC business last year, Asus acquired a license to continue developing, marketing, and supporting NUC-branded mini PCs. And in January the company unveiled some of the first new NUC systems set to launch this year.

Now Asus has listed prices for two of those mini PCs and they’re… about what you’d expect. The cheapest model has a $394 list price, which makes it more expensive than many of the budget mini PCs that flood the market these days. But it’s pretty consistent with the sort of prices Intel had been charging.

That starting price will get you an Asus NUC 14 Pro with an Intel Core 3 100U processor, which is a 15-watt, 6-core, 8-thread Intel Core Mobile Series 1 processor based on Intel’s Raptor Lake architecture.

But Asus says the system will also be available with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 165H chip based in Intel Meteor Lake-architecture, which means that users will get better CPU performance and much better integrated graphics performance… if they’re interested in paying extra for those features.

All models have two SODIMM slots with support for DDR5-5600 memory, support for PCIe Gen 4 storage, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 2.5 Gb Ethernet port, and support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

The Asus NUC 14 Pro+ will have a much higher starting price of $869, but this model ships standard with an Intel Meteor Lake processor and features Core 5 Ultra 125H, Core Ultra 7 155H, and Core Ultra 9 185H processor options.

This premium model also has an aluminum chassis and an enhanced cooling system with triple heat pipes and improved ventilation.

Asus hasn’t announced when you’ll actually be able to buy either of the new mini PCs.

Here’s an overview of key specs for the new Asus NUC 14 Pro/Pro+ mini PCs:

NUC 14 Pro NUC 14 Pro+ Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 165H

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H

Intel Core Ultra 5 135H

Intel Core Ultra 5 125H

Intel Core 3 100U

(TDP up to 40W) Intel Core Ultra 9 185H

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H

Intel Core Ultra 5 125H

(TDP up to 65W) RAM Up to 96GB total

DDR5-5600

2 x SODIMM slots Storage 1 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4x4

1 x M.2 2242 PCIe x4 NVMe

1 x 2.5 inch SATA support (select models) 1 x M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4x4

1 x M.2 2242 PCIe x4 NVMe Wireless Intel AX211

WiFi 6E

BT 5.3 Front I/O 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C (20 Gbps)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x Kensington lock 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C (20 Gbps)2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A Rear I/O 2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x HDMI 2.1

1 x RJ45 (Intel i226V/LM)

1 x DC power input 2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x HDMI 2.1

1 x RJ45 (Intel i226V/LM)

1 x DC power input

1 x Kensington lock Power Supply 120W (Core Ultra 5/7)

90W (Core 3) 150W (Core Ultra 9)

120W (Core Ultra 5/7) Dimensions 117 x 112 x 54mm (tall)

117 x 112 x 37mm (short) 114 x 112 x 41mm Weight 750 grams (tall)

600 grams (short) 800 grams Starting Price $394 $869

via FanlessTech

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.