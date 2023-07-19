Intel recently announced that it was ending direct investment in the NUC business a decade after launching the first system in its Next Unit of Computing family.

But that doesn’t mean the NUC line of compact computers are dead. Mini PC provider Simply NUC responded to the news by saying it plans to continue supporting NUC systems as well as its own devices. And now Intel has announced it will provide Asus with a “non-exclusive license license to Intel’s NUC systems product lines” so that Asus can continue making, selling and supporting existing NUC systems as well as developing next-gen products that may bear the NUC name.

Asus has been selling its own mini PCs for years, including some models that are obviously inspired by the Intel NUC line of 4×4 computers. But under the new agreement, Asus will be able to:

Manufacturer and sell 10th to 13th gen NUC systems

Develop future NUC systems

Offer product support for existing NUC systems

According to Intel’s press release, Asus will “establish a new business unit called Asus NUC BU” to handle the new products.

That’s… about all the press release really tells us. But it’s interesting to note that this is a non-exclusive license, which would seem to indicate that Intel could also partner with other companies in the future. Nonetheless, it’s nice to see a company with a long track record in this space stepping up to help provide continuity for existing Intel NUC customers looking for support and/or next-gen products that build on existing designs.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.