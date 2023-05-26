Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Chinese handheld gaming company Anbernic is preparing to launch its smallest game console to date. The upcoming Anbernic RG nano measures just 68 x 42mm (2.7″ x 1.7″), making it small enough to clip on a keychain and keep in your pocket or handbag.

But it’s also a full-fledged game system with a color display, D-Pad, action buttons, and even shoulder buttons.

The RG Nano has an aluminum alloy body and comes in several color options including dark purple, blue, and red.

Anbernic hasn’t revealed full details for the device yet, but we know that it has a USB-C port for charging, data, and audio (the company has released a promo video showing that you can use the RG Nano as a portable music player as well as a game console).

It’s also expected to have an 1,050 mAh battery and a Linux-based operating system. There’s no word on the processor, but given that the system is expected to be able to handle emulation of classic game consoles up to the Game Boy Advance, I wouldn’t expect anything particularly powerful.

Pricing and availability information should be revealed closer to launch.

The Anbernic RG Nano isn’t the first keychain-sized game console we’ve seen. The Arduboy Mini is a crowdfunded model that hit Kickstarter last year and should begin shipping soon, while the FunKey S is a tiny console with a Game Boy Advanced SP-inspired design that launched a few years ago. Others include the PocketStar and Thumby.

But the RG Nano is one of the first to come from a company with a long track record in the handheld game console space.

