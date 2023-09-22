Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The ZX05 mini PC is a compact desktop computer that measures just 145 x 62 x 20mm (5.7″ x 2.4″ x 0.8″, making it small enough to fit in a pocket. But it’s a full-fledged computer with a 6-watt Intel Alder Lake-N processor, 12GB of RAM, and support for Windows 11.

It’s available now from AliExpress for $150 and up.

The starting price is for a model with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM soldered to the mainboard, but no storage or operating system.

You can provide your own, courtesy of the computer’s M.2 2280 slot with support for a PCIe NVMe SSD. But you can also pay just a little more for a model that comes with an SSD: prices range from $160 for a ZX05 with a 128GB SSD to $200 for a 1TB model.

All versions have a set of ports that includes:

2 x HDMI

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x USB Type-C (for power input)

The system also has an Intel AX201 wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, and a CR2032 battery for a real-time clock.

According to a spec sheet on the product page, the computer may also be available with optional Intel Processor N200, Core i3-N300, or Core i3-N305 Alder Lake-N processors, and up to 16GB of RAM. But I don’t see options to purchase those configurations at the moment.

The ZX05 joins a long and constantly growing list of mini PCs powered by Intel Alder Lake-N processors.

Keep in mind that products ordered from AliExpress are shipped by small Chinese shops, and you may not get the same level of customer service and support available from other brands. But I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw similar-looking little computers show up at other retailers in the future.

via AndroidPC.es

