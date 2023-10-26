The new Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro are among the first smartphones powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, but that’s not the only thing that makes these phones stand out.

Both phones, for example, have 120 Hz LTPOP OLED displays with support for peak brightness up to 3000 nits, support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5X memory, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. But the Xiaomi 14 Pro is worth singling out for its larger, higher-resolution display and an unusual camera system that includes a variable-aperture primary camera.

That primary camera features a 50 megapixel image sensor, a 23mm equivalent focal length, and support for aperture settings ranging from f/1.42 to f/4.0, with 1024 steps in between, giving users more control over how much light is captured by the camera. This camera also features optical image stabilization.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro also has a 50MP telephoto camera with a 75mm equivalent focal length, f/2.0 aperture, optical image stabilization, and a 10cm super close-up mode, and a 50MP ultra wide-angle camera with a 14mm equivalent focal length, f/2.2 aperture and support for a 5cm super macro mode.

Other features include a 6.73 inch, 3200 x 1440 pixel display, a 4,880 mAh battery, and support for 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi’s smaller, cheaper Xiaomi 14 smartphone is similar in a lot of ways, but it has a 6.36 inch, 2670 x 1200 pixel display, a 4,610 mAh battery, support for 90W wired and 50W wireless charging, and this phone’s primary camera is locked to a f/1.6 aperture.

Both phones are up for pre-order in China, with prices starting at CNY 3,999 (~$550) for a Xiaomi 14 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage or CNY 4,999 (~$685) for a Xiaomi 14 Pro with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

via GSM Arena and Xiaomi (1)(2)

