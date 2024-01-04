Microsoft has been betting big on AI over the last few years. But if you haven’t had much use for features like the company’s new Windows Copilot AI assistant, it’s been pretty easy to ignore.

It’s going to be a little harder soon though, because Microsoft has been working with PC makers to include a dedicated Copilot key on laptop and desktop keyboards.

This obviously isn’t the first time we’ve seen an operating system-specific key added to Windows keyboards. Most PC keyboards already have a dedicated Windows key, which you can use to bring up the Start Menu (and which comes in handy for a few other shortcuts such as Win + A to bring up Quick Settings or Win + left/right arrow to snap a Window to the side of the screen).

But the Windows key has been a thing for three decades and serves a number of functions. The Copilot key is brand new and, at the risk of coming across as old-man-shaking-his-fist, I’m not sure anyone was really asking for a dedicated key for invoking Copilot. Because while Microsoft really wants you to tap into its AI assistant for “personalized AI experiences from Windows,” I think a lot of people don’t want or need that from an operating system… which many see as just the thing that allows them to run the applications and games they need.

That said, maybe I’m wrong. Maybe in a few years I’ll be hitting that key all the time to get brief summaries of web pages, help compose email messages, access Windows settings more quickly, use text prompts to generate images, music, or video, or chat with Microsoft’s AI assistant. But I’m still not sure I’d sacrifice an existing key on the keyboard to do that – especially at a time when Windows Copilot isn’t even available globally yet (using the button in countries where Copilot hasn’t launched will just bring up a Windows Search menu).

Anyway, time will tell whether the Copilot key is here to stay or if it’ll disappear in a generation or two. But don’t be surprised if a lot of the new PCs announced in the coming months have the new key.

Microsoft says new devices with Copilot keys should be available beginning in late February, 2024, and PC makers are already starting to introduce models with the key. The Dell XPS 13, 14, and 16 laptops have Copilot keys, and many of the laptops announced during CES 2024 will probably have them too.

And, of course, Microsoft says we’ll see the key on the company’s next-gen Surface devices as well.

