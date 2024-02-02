Most of Banana Pi’s single-board computers are powered by ARM-based processors. But the upcoming Banana Pi BPI-F3 has a RISC-V processor instead.

The company says the SpacemiT RISC-V K1 processor selected for this board is a 64-bit, 8-core chip with single-core performance comparable to what you’d expect from a 1.3 GHz ARM Cortex-A55 processor. So the BPI-F3 isn’t exactly going to be a speed demon, but it could be an interesting development platform for those looking to get their feet wet with RISC-V architecture… especially when you factor in some of the board’s other features.

For example, according to the press release, the K1 chip supports 4K video encoding and decoding, offers up to 2 TOPS of AI performance, and supports up to 16GB of LPDDR4/x memory.

The BPI-F4 also has 5 lanes of PCIe 2.1 support and what looks like an M.2 slot, which could allow you to connect an SSD, wireless modem, or other expansion cards.

It also has a selection of ports that includes two RJ45 Ethernet ports, HDMI, USB Type-A and Type-C ports, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There’s also a 26-pin GPIO header.

Interestingly, the product announcement indicates that the board has “1x USB 3.0 + 2x USB 2.0 interfaces,” but there appear to be four USB 3.x ports in the pictures, so I wonder if “interfaces” refer to additional connection points on the board.

Pricing and availability details should be announced closer to launch, presumably along with more details about the hardware.

via LinuxGizmos

