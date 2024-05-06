The Radxa ROCK 5 ITX takes the guts of the Radxa ROCK 5 line of single-board computers and puts them on a slightly larger board with faster memory and support for up to four SATA drives.

First announced in March, the ROCK 5 ITX is a 170 x 170mm (6.7″ x 6.7″) motherboard that should fit in any standard case designed for ITX boards and work with any compatible accessories. The Rock 5 ITX is now available for purchase for around $120 and up.

That starting price is for a model with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 8GB of eMMC storage, but the board is also available with 16GB or 32GB of RAM, and there may be cheaper models with 4GB at some point. Since the memory is soldered to the mainboard though, it’s not user upgradeable.

The board also has a Rockchip RK3588 processor soldered to it, so that’s not upgradeable or replaceable either. Rockchip’s RK3588 processor feature four ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores with speeds up to 2.4 GHz, four Cortex-A55 cores up to 1.8 GHz, Mali-610 MP4 graphics, and a neural processing unit with up to 6 TOPS of AI performance.

Where this board really stands out from other members of the ROCK 5 lineup are its storage options and ports.

The board has a microSD card reader, an M.2 connector for an optional PCIe NVMe SSD, and four SATA connectors that can be used for hard drives or SSDs.

Ports and connectors include:

Display 2 x HDMI 1 x DisplayPort 2 x 4-lane MIPI DSI 1 x eDP

Audio 1 x 3.5mm line out 1 x 3.5mm mic in 1 x front audio header 1 x S/PDIF

Networking 2 x 2.5 GbE LAN (with PoE support) 1 x M.2 E-Key for WiFi/BT card

USB 1 x USB 3.0 Type-C 4 x USB 3.2 Type-A 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A 2 x USB 2.0 interface

Other 2 x 4-lane MIPI-CSI or 4 x 2-lane MIPI-CSI 1 x PWM fan connector 1 x RTC battery connector 1 x Front panel header 1 x 12V DC power input 1 x 24-pin ATX power supply connector 1 x PoE Header



Radxa says the board can handle up to four displays at the same time as well as 8K video decoding and 4K video input. It’s designed to support passive cooling, but can also be connected to a fan for active cooling. And the company positions the ROCK 5 ITX as a solution that can be used as a network-attached storage device, media device, network file server, or an office PC (for “light home office” use).

The system ships with the Debian-based ROOBI OS pre-installed on the eMMC storage, but Radxa notes that it’s a “quite minimal” GNU/Linux distribution “and is intended for headless usage. We do not support desktop usage on top of this flavor.” There’s also a build of Android available for the ROCK 5 ITX.

via LinuxGizmos

