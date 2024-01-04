Dell’s XPS line of laptops have been around for over a decade, offering premium features and portable designs. The company shook up the lineup in 2022 with the introduction of the Dell XPS 13 Plus featuring a new (and kind of weird) keyboard and trackpad design, as well as a cheaper, lower-performance Dell XPS 13 with 9-watt, 12th-gen Intel Core processor options.

Now Dell is shaking things up again in two big ways. The first is that Dell is going all-in on the Plus-style design. All of the company’s 2024 Dell XPS laptops feature the new keyboard and touchpad style. The second is screen size: Dell is killing off the XPS 15, but introducing new XPS 14 and 16 models.

That means the 2024 Dell XPS family now comes in three screen sizes. The Dell XPS 13 (9340) is a 13.3 inch laptop with a starting weight of just 2.6 pounds, 14th-gen Intel Core Ultra 5 and Core Ultra 7 H-series processor options, and a $1300 starting price.

The new Dell XPS 14 (9440), meanwhile, has a 14.5 inch display, a Core Ultra 7 processor, and a starting weight of 3.7 pounds. But there’s a good reason for that extra weight: this model has a bigger battery and optional support for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics. Prices start at $1700.

And the Dell XPS 16 (9640) is the biggest of the bunch, with support for up to a 16 inch, 4K display, up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor, and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics. It’s also the heaviest and most expensive, at 4.7 pounds or more, and $1900 and up.

All of the new laptops are available with a choice of non-touchscreen LCD displays with 120 Hz screen refresh rates or OLED displays (with resolutions and refresh rates that vary from model to model).

They also all feature quad speakers with two primary speakers and two tweeters, Dolby Atmos audio, fingerprint sensors, and 1080p IR webcams with support for Windows Hello face recognition.

Each model has at least two Thunderbolt 4 ports for charging, video output, and data… but those two Thunderbolt ports are the only ports on the new XPS 13. If you want a dedicated headphone jack or microSD card reader, you’re going to have to opt for one of the larger models. And if you want any other ports, you’re going to need a dock or hub.

But what I suspect will be the most controversial thing about these laptops is Dell’s decision to go all-in on the XPS Plus-style keyboard and touchpad, which features wide keycaps with a “zero-lattice” design and an ambient light sensor that allows for automatic backlight adjustment.

Above the physical keys are a set of capacitive touch Fn keys. The nice thing about making these capacitive buttons is that you can hit the Fn key to change the labels depending on whether you want to see the F1 – F12 keys or media control keys. The weird thing about this choice is that the keys don’t move, which could make them a little harder to press when you’re not actually looking at the keyboard.

The laptops also feature a seamless glass palm rest, which means that the glass-covered touchpad blends in with the rest of the palm rest, which could make it tricky to tell when you’re at the edge of the keyboard without looking, although Dell notes that the touchpad does support haptic feedback.

I’m sure, like any new(ish) keyboard and touchpad design, it’s the sort of thing you get used to over time. But I’m a little surprised to see Dell go all-in on this design.

Here’s a run-down of some key specs for the Dell XPS 2024 laptop lineup:

Dell XPS 13 (9340) Dell XPS 14 (9440) Dell XPS 16 (9640) Display 13.4 inches 1920 x 1200, 120 Hz non-touch LCD

2560 x 1600, 120 Hz touchscreen LCD

2880 x 1800, 60 Hz touchscreen OLED 14.5 inches 1920 x 1200, 120 Hz non-touch LCD

3200 x 2000, 120 Hz touchscreen OLED 16.3 inches 1920 x 1200, 120 Hz non-touch LCD

3840 x 2400, 90 Hz touchscreen OLED Processor Intel Core Ultra 5 125H

Intel Core Ultra 7 155H

Intel Core Ultra 7 165H Intel Core Ultra 7 155H

Intel Core Ultra 7 165H Intel Core Ultra 7 155H

Intel Core Ultra 7 165H

Intel Core Ultra 9 185H Graphics Intel Xe / Intel Arc Intel Arc

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050M (6GB GDDR6, 30W) Intel Arc

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 (6GB GDDR6, 50W)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 (8GB GDDR6, 50W)

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 (8GB GDDR6, 60W) RAM 8GB LPDDR5-6400

16GB / 32GB /64GB LPDDR5x-7467 16GB / 32GB / 64GB LPDDR5x-6400 (Intel GPU)

LPDDR5x-7467 (NVIDIA GPU) 16GB / 32GB / 64GB LPDDR5x-6400 (Intel, 4050, or 4060 GPU)

LPDDR5x-7467 (4070 GPU) Storage 512GB / 1TB / 2TB

PCIe Gen 4 SSD Wireless Intel Killer 1750 (BE2200)

WiFi 7

BT 5.4 Intel Killer 1675

WiFi 6E

BT 5.3 Intel Killer 1750 (BE2200)

WiFi 7

BT 5.4 Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (DisplayPort 2.1 Alt Mode) 3 x Thunderbolt 4 (DisplayPort 2.1 Alt Mode)

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader Webcam 1080p Audio Quad speakers

2 x 2W main

2 x 2W tweeters

dual microphones Quad speakers

2 x 3W main

2 x 2W tweeters

dual microphones Battery 55 Wh 69.5 Wh 99.9 Wh Charging 60W USB-C adapter 60W USB-C adapter (w/integrated GPU)

100W USB-C adapter (w/NVIDIA GPU) 130W USB-C adapter Input Backlit zero-lattice keyboard w/ambient light sensor

1mm key travel

Capacitive touch function row

Glass haptic touchpad Security Fingerprint reader

Windows Hello IR camera Materials Aluminum with Gorilla Glass 3 palm rest Dimensions 295 x 199 x 15mm

11.6″ x 7.8″ x 0.6″ 320 x 216 x 18mm

12.6″ x 8.5″ x 0.7″ 358 x 240 x 19mm

14.1″ x 9.4″ x 0.7″ Starting Weight 1.19 kg

2.6 pounds 1.68 kg

3.7 pounds 2.13 kg

4.7 pounds Starting Price $1300 $1700 $1900

Dell says all three new laptops will be available in a choice of platinum silver or graphite color options, and all three should be available starting in the first quarter of 2024.

