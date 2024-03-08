Volla makes smartphones that support both Android and Ubuntu Touch operating systems. The company launched a crowdfunding campaign for its first phone in 2019 and began shipping that phone a year later. Since then, the German company has expanded its product lineup and Volla currently offers a few different phones and a bunch of accessories.

Soon Volla may also begin selling its first tablet. A Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for the first Volla Tablet is set to begin in April, 2024.

The Volla Tablet will have a 12.3 inch, QHD display, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a MediaTek Helio G99 processor with two ARM Cortex-A76 CPU cores up to 2.2 GHz, six Cortex-A55 cores up to 2 GHz, and Mali-G57 MC2 graphics.

It has an aluminum body, quad speakers, and support for touch and pressure-sensitive pen input as well as a detachable keyboard.

In addition to WiFi and Bluetooth, the tablet will also support 4G LTE cellular networks and features dual SIM support.

Other features are expected to include a 10,000 mAh battery, 13MP + 5MP rear cameras, and a 5MP front-facing camera.

Like the company’s phones, the Volla Tablet will ship with Volla OS, which is a custom version of Android with a “Springboard” launcher that lets you send a message, start a phone call, or launch apps by typing into a text field and other custom apps.

But Volla says users can also choose to install Ubuntu Touch “as an alternative and second operating system with the Multi Boot function.” Not only does this allow you to run mobile, touch-friendly applications, but thanks to the tablet’s 12.3 inch display you could also attach a keyboard and/or mouse to run supported desktop applications.

Volla hasn’t announced pricing or an estimated ship date yet, but we should learn more when crowdfunding begins.

via Volla (1)(2)

