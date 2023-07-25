Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

AAEON’s new UP 7000 is a single-board computer that you could easily mistake for a Raspberry Pi. It’s the same shape and size, features a similar set of ports, and even has a Raspberry Pi-compatible 40-pin GPIO connector.

But while Raspberry Pi’s little computers have ARM-based processors, the UP 7000 is powered by an Intel Alder Lake-N processor, which should translate to better compatibility with a wide range of operating systems (including Windows and GNU/Linux distros) as well as better overall performance.

AAEON hasn’t announced pricing or availability details yet, but the company has shared a spec sheet, product page, and press release for the UP 7000.

The board supports up to 8GB of LPDDR5 memory, up to 64GB of eMMC storage, and comes with three processor options:

Intel Processor N97 4 4 Up to 3.6 GHz 6MB Intel UHD (24EU / up to 1.2 GHz) 12W Intel Processor N100 4 4 Up to 3.4 GHz 6MB Intel UHD (24EU / up to 750 MHz) 6W Intel Processor N50 2 2 Up to 3.4 GHz 6MB Intel UHD (16EU / up to 750 MHz) 6W

The UP 7000 measures 85 x 56mm (3.34″ x 2.2″) making it the size of a credit card (or a Raspberry Pi Model B), and it has a set of ports that includes:

1 x HDMI 1.4b

1 x Gigabit Ethernet (Realtek RTL8111H CG)

3 x USB 3.2 Type-A

DC power input (12V/5A)

There does not appear to be a microSD card reader, so you’ll have to use one of the USB ports if you want additional storage, but there’s also a 10-pin header with support for up to two more USB 2.0 connections.

Other features include a real-time clock and onboard TPM 2.0 module.

AAEON says the computer officially supports Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS with Linux kernel version 5.15 and Yocto 4.0. But with an Intel x86_64 processor and TPM 2.0, I can’t see why you wouldn’t be able to install other versions of Windows and/or Linux.

Earlier this year the company also launched the UP Squared Pro 7000, which is a larger computer board with more ports (including two DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 2.0b and dual 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports) and support for up to an Intel Core i3-N305 Alder Lake-N processor.

The UP Squared 7000 Pro is already available for purchase for $249.

