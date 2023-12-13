Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Topton FU02 is a small fanless computer with aluminum body featuring heat spreading fins on the top and sides. When we first reported on the FU02 last year, it was available with support for up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor.

But it looks like Topton’s been busy adding newer processor options since then, because the computer is now available with Ryzen 5000U and Ryzen 700U processor options. The highest performance version with an AMD Ryzen 7 7730U chip is available now from AliExpress for $299 and up.

To be clear, there’s not much difference between a Ryzen 7 7730U chip and a Ryzen 7 5825U processor, as they both feature 8 Zen 3 CPU cores and Radeon Vega 8 integrated graphics, but the 7000U chip is technically newer, will likely be supported for longer, and does seem to score a little higher in at least some synthetic benchmarks.

The starting price is for a barebones model with no memory, storage, or wireless card, allowing you to bring your own. But you can also buy a model with up to 64GB of dual-channel memory, up to 2TB of storage, and a WiFi 6 & Bluetooth 5.2 wireless card.

All models feature two SODIMM slots for DDR4-3200 memory, an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe storage, and a 2.5 inch bay for a hard drive or SSD.

Ports include:

2 x Gigabit Ethernet

2 x HDMI 2.0

3 x USB 3.1 Type-C

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

Topton says that not only is the computer fanless for silent operation, but the aluminum enclosure is also said to be dust and moisture-proof (or at least resistant).

Just keep in mind that like most Chinese PC makers that sell their products to global customers through AliExpress, Topton isn’t exactly known for offering the same level of customer support or service you might expect from companies with a bigger presence in Europe and North America.

via MiniMachines

