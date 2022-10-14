Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The Topton FU02 is a compact fanless computer that looks like it means business, with an aluminum chassis featuring heat spreading fins along the top and sides.

Under the hood the computer has the guts of a pretty good laptop (from a few years ago), with support for up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor and 64GB of RAM. It’s available from Topton’s AliExpress store for $262 and up.

The starting price gets you a barebones model with an AMD Ryzen 3 4300U processor and support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, but you’ll need to supply your own memory, storage, and operating system.

Upgrading the processor is surprisingly cheap though: models with a Ryzen 5 4500U chip start at $290, while a Ryzen 7 4700U model starts at $318. You can also configure the system with up to 64GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage or supply your own.

The computer measures 180 x 126.5 x 62.5mm (7.1″ x 5″ x 2.5″) and features two SODIMM slots for DDR4-3200 memory as well as an M.2 2280 connector for a PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe SSD and a bay for a 2.5 inch SATA hard drive or SSD.

Ports include:

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x Gigabit Ethernet

3 x USB 3.1 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio combo jack

1 x DC power input

Topton says the computer should support Windows 10, Windows 11, Ubuntu, or other GNU/Linux distributions.

via AndroidPC.es