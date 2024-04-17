Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The first Windows PCs with Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chips are expected to launch this year, and if you trust the official benchmarks released by Qualcomm (and confirmed by a number of independent journalists), Qualcomm has finally achieved its goal of developing chip that offers better performance-per-watt than anything available from Intel or AMD.

If the chip lives up to its promise in real-world conditions, that means we could see thin and light Windows laptops with longer battery life and better performance. So Qualcomm has only shown the chip in reference designs, not real laptops. But WalkingCat has leaked a set of pictures that give us an idea of what to expect from at least one upcoming Snapdragon X Elite laptop.

According to WalkingCat, the pictures show the upcoming Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14 (2024) Snapdragon Edition laptop, which appears to be a notebook with a 14.5 inch display and an ultra-thin design.

As the name suggest, the laptop shares some design elements with the Intel-powered Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Gen 9 laptop that launched earlier this year. Both notebooks have slim bezels around the display, a webcam bar that extends beyond the top of the screen, upward-facing speakers, a large touchpad and a keyboard with a Windows Copilot key.

But the Snapdragon Edition appears to have a thinner body with rounded edges. This model has three USB Type-C ports and a 3.5mm audio jack, but there’s not enough room for the USB Type-A or HDMI ports found on the Intel model. So you may need a USB-C hub or adapter if you want to connect some peripherals.

That’s about all we can glean from the pictures: WalkingCat says no specs have been leaked yet aside from the fact that this is a Snapdragon Edition laptop. But I suspect there are at least a few other features this model has in common with the Intel version: quad speakers, a 180-degree hinge (it certainly doesn’t look like it can bend 360 degrees).

I also suspect this laptop will be relatively expensive. Prices for models with Intel Meteor Lake chips currently start at $937, and I’d be surprised if the new Snapdragon-powered model was any cheaper than that.

Yoga Slim 7 14(.5) 2024 Snapdragon Edition pic.twitter.com/k29LupeWk6 — WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) April 17, 2024

