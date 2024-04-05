It’s been six years since the first Windows laptops with ARM processors hit the streets. But up until now they’ve only lived up to some of their promises – often delivering long battery life, quick sleep and resume, and always-connected capabilities, but failing to offer the same level of performance you’d expect from even a mid-range Intel or AMD processor.

This could be the year that changes. Qualcomm promised last fall that its Snapdragon X Elite processors wouldn’t just match the competition, but outperform it in some cases, while offering best-in-class efficiency and on-device AI capabilities. While you can’t actually buy a laptop with a Snapdragon X Elite processor yet, Qualcomm has released some initial benchmarks and invited journalists from a number of publications to go hands-on with reference designs. The results seem very promising… although we won’t be able to gauge actual real-world performance until real PCs with these chips begin to ship.

What we know so far is that Snapdragon X Elite chips will come in 23W and 80W variants, with the former designed for thin and light computers and systems that prioritize long battery life and energy efficiency. It’s basically Qualcomm’s answer to Intel and AMD’s U-series processors.

The 80W variants are meant to go head-to-head with H-series chips.

And the benchmarks released to date suggest they deliver on that promise, with 23W variants offering stronger Geekbench 6 single-core and multi-core performance than laptops with Intel Core Ultra 7 155H or AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processors, for example. And the 80W variants come out ahead of Core Ultra 9 185H or Ryen 9 8945HS chips in the same tests (and matching a Core i9-14900HX in single-core performance, but falling behind that chip in the multi-core test).

Apple’s M3 Pro and Max processors still come out ahead in most tests, but not by a huge margin. And Qualcomm’s chips do appear to outperform the entry-level Apple M3 processor.

But… synthetic benchmarks only tell part of the story, especially for a platform like Windows where most applications are not optimized to run natively on ARM-based chips yet.

While earlier Windows on ARM laptops have offered decent performance with native ARM applications, they’ve struggled significantly when running software that was designed for x86_64 architecture… which includes the vast majority of all Windows applications ever released.

Snapdragon X Elite processors will still perform best when running native code, but emulation appears to have improved significantly, with most of the folks who’ve gone hands-on reporting that even applications and games that are not optimized for the platform run smoothly.

That could tip the balance, encouraging more people to buy Windows on ARM PCs, more PC makers to crank out systems with these chips to meet demand, and eventually leading more developers to port their software (or create new apps) that run natively on ARM for even better performance.

What’s more, Snapdragon X Elite chips have neural processing units (NPUs) that promise up to 45 TOPS of AI performance. By comparison, the Intel AI Boost NPU in Meteor Lake processors only delivers up to 11 TOPS, while the Ryzen AI NPU in AMD’s Ryzen 8040 series mobile processors only supports up to 16 TOPS.

For now, there’s not much you can actually do with all that hardware-accelerated AI, but that’s set to change. As Paul Thurrott points out, audio and video software including DaVinci Resolve, OBS Studio, and Audacity are building NPU-dependent features for things like real-time captioning of live video streams, person and object detection, and “music” creation. Microsoft plans to decouple more of its Copilot AI assistant features from the cloud, allowing them to run locally in the future. And this is most likely just the tip of the iceberg.

But there are still a number of unanswered questions about Windows PCs with Snapdragon X Elite chips:

How many variants will there be? (Reports suggest at least three, with different base frequencies)

How much will they cost?

Will they really be able to offer the level of performance Qualcomm is promising while also supporting all-day battery life?

How well will they work with non-Microsoft operating systems (including software that comes preinstalled like ChromeOS and aftermarket solutions like GNU/Linux distributions?

How will Intel, AMD, and other chip makers (including those who make ARM and RISC-V processors) respond in the coming years?

Apple has already shown that it’s possible to switch a major desktop operating system from x86_64 to ARM. The company introduced its first Macs with Apple Silicon in 2020, and over the past few years the company has transitioned its entire personal computer lineup to run on ARM-based chips that Apple designed in-house.

The situation for Windows will most likely be much more complicated. The advent of truly competitive chips for Windows on ARM computers is unlikely to put Intel or AMD out of business anytime soon, and Windows will most likely be a multi-platform operating system for years to come (if not forever). But it’s starting to look like 2024 could be the start of a seismic shift in the Windows PC space that resembles the changes Apple began implementing four years ago.

You can read more about benchmarks and read reporters’ first-hand accounts of their hands-on experiences with the Snapdragon X Elite reference designs at some of the following sites:

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.