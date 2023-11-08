Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

A handful of Chinese PC companies including Topton and Kingnovy are selling a small fanless desktop computer with a starting price under $400 for a model with a 13th-gen Intel Raptor Lake-U processor, dual 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports, and support for up to four displays.

As of November 8, 2023, prices start as low as $358 for a barebones model with an Intel Core i5-1335U processor when you apply the 4% on-page coupon at the Topton or Kingnovy AliExpress stores.

You can also pay more for an Intel Core i7-1355U processor or to configure the system with 16GB to 64GB of memory or up to 2TB of solid state storage. Or you can bring your own, since under the hood the computer features:

2 x SODIMM slots for DDR4-3200 dual-channel memory

1 x M.2280 slot with support for PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe storage

1 x M.2 2280 slot with support for PCIe 3.0 x4 SATA storage

1 x 2.5 inch drive bay for a SATA III hard drive or SSD

The computer has an aluminum alloy chassis that measures 170 x 126 x 51mm (6.7″ x 5″ x 2″) and features a fanless design with fins on the top and sides for passive heat dissipation.

Ports include:

1 x Thunderbolt 4

2 x HDMI 2.0

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

4 x USB 3.2 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet (Intel i225/226

1 x 3.5mm headphone/speaker out

1 x 3.5mm mic input

1 x DC power input (12V – 19V / 90W)

While the computer has a dedicated DC power input, you can also use the Thunderbolt 4 port for power input thanks to support for USB Power Delivery, which could come in handy if you’re looking to cut down on power cables, as you should be able to power the computer an a USB-C hub or monitor using the same cable.

There are also two antenna connectors on the back of the PC that should help improve wireless connectivity. The PC comes with a wireless card that supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

