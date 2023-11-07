Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

This year we’ve seen several mini PC makers cram Intel Core i9 chips into compact desktop computers for the first time. But they aren’t cheap: prices for a Simply NUC Onyx with a Core i9-13900H processor start at $999, while a Geekom Mini IT13 with the same chip sells for $789 (or $749 with the coupon: lilputing40).

And that makes the Topton V700 the cheapest option to date: it’s available now from AliExpress for $580 and up (when the 4% on-page coupon is applied).

What you get for the money is a barebones PC that measures 167 x 127 x 47mm (6.6″ x 5″ x 1.9″) computer with support for up to 64GB of DDR5-4800 memory (thanks to two SODIMM slots) and up to three storage devices (thanks to two M.2 2280 slots for PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe SSDs and a 2.5 inch drive bay).

You can also pay extra for a system configured with up to 64GB of RAM and up to 4TB of storage if you don’t want to bring your own.

Or you can save some money by purchasing a model with an Intel Core i7-13700H chip instead of a Core i9-13900H processor. Both are 13th-gen Intel processors based on Raptor Lake architecture. Both are 45-watt chips with 14 CPU cores and 20 threads (6 Performance Cores and 8 Efficiency cores). And both feature 1.5 GHz Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics with 96 execution units.

But the Core i9 processor supports higher CPU clock speeds, with Performance cores that can run at up to 5.4 GHz and Efficiency cores that go up to 4.1 GHz. The Core i7 chip’s top speeds are 5 GHz and 3.7 GHz, respectively.

The Topton V700 also features a decent set of ports that should allow you to connect up to four displays, plus a bunch of other peripherals:

2 x HDMI 2.0

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x Thunderbolt 4

4 x USB 3.2 Type-A

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

2 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet (Intel i226-V)

1 x 3.5mm speaker/headphone output

1 x 3.5mm mic input

There’s also a wireless card with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 and an active cooling system that includes a fan and copper radiator.

