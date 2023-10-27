The Simply NUC Onyx line of computers are compact desktop PCs that come with a choice of 45-watt Intel Core i5-13500H, Core i7-13700H, or Core i9-13900H processors based on Intel Raptor Lake architecture. Starting prices for fully configured systems range from $699 to $999 depending on the processor.

Simply NUC began selling its Onyx-branded PCs earlier this month, but now the company is also offering a (slightly) cheaper option for customers who don’t need a chassis: Onyx motherboards are now available with starting prices ranging from $619 to $919.

What’s included at those prices is a motherboard that measures 117 x 112mm (4.6″ x 4.4″), an Intel Raptor Lake processor, 8GB of DDR5-5200 RAM and a 256GB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD.

You can also pay more if you’d like more memory or storage. Simply NUC will also install Windows if you pay for a license, or you can choose to have Ubuntu installed free of charge. The company doesn’t offer models without memory and storage, which would probably lower the starting prices a bit.

Overall I suspect most folks would probably be better off paying a little more for a fully configured system that also includes a chassis. But if you’re planning to build your own computer or use the mainboard as the heart of some other sort of system, I suppose it’s nice to be able to save a few bucks.

The Onyx mainboard has two SODIMM slots for up to 96GB of total DDR5 memory, a single M.2 slot for up to 8TB of PCIe x4 Gen 4 NVMe storage or up to 2TB of SAATA storage, and a set of ports that includes:

2 x HDMI 2.1

2 x USB4 Type-C

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 2.5 GbE Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

There’s also optional support for an Intel AX210 wireless card with WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, and the system is designed to work with an optional 119V/120W power supply.

