This summer Simply NUC announced plans to launch one of the first computers with a 4″ x 4″ motherboard that supports up to an Intel Core i9 processor and up to 96GB of RAM. Now it’s available for pre-order, and the company says the little computer should begin shipping later in October.

The Simply NUC Onyx starts at $699 for a model with an Intel Core i5-13500H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. But you can pay extra for a faster processor, and much more memory or storage.

Unlike some mini PC makers, Simply NUC doesn’t offer any barebones configurations, which is part of the reason the starting prices for its computers are higher than some. Another is that all of the company’s PCs come with at least 3 years of support services.

That said, keep in mind that the base price does not include an operating system. Simply NUC will install Ubuntu on an Onyx mini PC for free, but if you want Windows you’ll either need to pay extra or bring your own license.

Under the hood, the computer has two SODIMM slots, each with support for up to 48GB of DDR5-5200 memory.

For storage, there’s an M.2 2280 slot for PCIe Gen 4 NVMe solid state storage as well as room for an optional 2.5 inch hard drive or SSD. Since both support up to 8TB, you can theoretically configure the computer with up to 96GB of RAM and 16TB of storage… if you can afford that much. Prices for a Core i9 model with maxed-out specs can easily top $4,000.

Ports include:

2 x HDMI 2.1

2 x USB 4 Type-C (w/DisplayPort Alt Mode)

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x 2.5 Gb Ethernet (Intel i225-V)

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

1 x 19 DC power input

Simply NUC equips the system with an Intel AX210 wireless card with support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. The computer measures 117 x 112 x 54mm (4.6″ x 4.4″ x 2.1″) and comes with a 120W power supply.

In a lot of ways, the Onyx feels like a spiritual successor to the Intel NUC line of mini computers. While Intel did launch the NUC 13 Pro “Arena Canyon” mini PC earlier this year before the chip maker got out of the NUC business, that model tops out at a 35-watt Intel Core i7-1370P processor, while SimplyNUC’s Onyx comes with 45-watt Core i5, Core i7, and Core i9 H-series processor options.

Prices start at $699 for an Onyx mini PC with a Core i5-13500H chip, $849 for a Core i7-13700H model, or $999 for a Core i9-13900H version.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.