The Terrans Force Handle 5 is a handheld gaming PC with a 7 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel, 120 Hz display featuring up to 450 nits brightness and an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor with 8 Zen 4 CPU cores and 12 RDNA 3 GPU cores.

In other words, it’s a lot like several other recent handhelds including the ONEXFLY and Asus ROG Ally. But this model costs more and comes from a company you’ve never heard of… so it’s probably not a must-buy. It is still always nice to have more options in this ever-expanding field though.

The Terrans Force Handle 5 is available from the MiniXPC store, where you can buy an entry-level model with 16GB of LPDD5-6400 memory and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for $1000 or pay $100 more for a 32GB/1TB version.

Those prices are described as representing a $100 discount off the list prices… but – about this handheld, it claimed that prices would start at $650 and $750, respectively. While those prices would make this handheld just a little more expensive than the Asus ROG Ally, the actual price makes the Terrans Force Handle 5 look less competitive.

That said, YouTuber ETA Prime took a demo unit for a spin and finds that it offers some of the best performance available from a current-gen gaming handheld. Unsurprisingly, 50 Wh battery doesn’t provide stellar batter life: expect up to 105 minutes (1.75 hours) of game play when running the processor at 15-watts, or just 67 minutes at 28-watts.

But you should get more run time when playing less demanding games, watching videos, or using other applications that don’t stress the hardware as much.

Other features include support for 100W fast charging, a fingerprint reader with support for Windows Hello logins, two full-function 40 Gbps USB-C ports, a microSD card reader, stereo front-facing speakers, 6-axis motion sensors, and support for WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.

The handheld measures 256 x 113.5 x 22.5mm (10.1″ x 4.5″ x 0.9″) and weighs 688 grams (1.52 pounds).

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.