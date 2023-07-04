Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The T9 Plus mini PC is an 85 x 85 x 43mm (3.3″ x 3.3″ x 1.7″) computer with three HDMI ports, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, and a low-power Intel Processor N100 chip based on Alder Lake-N architecture.

It looks nearly identical to the AceMagician T8 Plus I spotted earlier this year, but the T9 Plus has a more energy-efficient processor that should deliver similar performance. And with a $117 starting price, it’s one of the cheapest Alder Lake-N mini PCs I’ve seen to date.

That starting price gets you a model with 8GB of LPDDR5-4800 memory but no storage or operating system.

It doesn’t cost much to upgrade the system though: a model with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB M.2 SATA SSD runs just $147. And a top-of-the-line model with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD is $181.

The storage is user upgradeable thanks to an M.2 2242 slot, but the RAM is not.

All models are powered by the same Intel N100 processor, which is a 4-core, 4-thraed chip with support for speeds up to 3.5 GHz, 6MB of L3 cache, Intel UHD graphics with 24 execution units and speeds up to 750 MHz, and a 6 watt processor base power.

Other features include:

3 x HDMI 2.0 ports

2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports

3 x USB 3.1 Type-A ports

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

1 x DC power input

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 4.2

Fan + copper heat sink for cooling

RGB lighting along the bottom

The T9 Plus is a compact, dirt-cheap system that should have enough horsepower to drive up to three 4K displays and it could theoretically be used as a media center, file server, or digital signage system, among other things. But at the moment it’s only available from AliExpress, and while the product listing mentions Windows 11, I don’t see any mention of an active Windows license, so I wouldn’t expect much in the ways of official software or support for this product.

It could still be an interesting option for folks looking to install their own OS though.

