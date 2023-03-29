Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Last year Chinese PC makers started to release tiny desktop computers that packed three HDMI ports, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, and an Intel Jasper Lake processor into a 3.5″ x 3.5″ x 1.7″ body.

Now those same companies are starting to offer new models that swap out the Jasper Lake chips for higher-performance Alder Lake-N processors. Case in point: you can pick up an ACEMAGICIAN T8 Plus mini PC for $199 from Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon.

The little computer looks virtually identical to the older T8 Pro, but while the T8 Pro has an Intel Celeron N5095 processor, the new T8 Plus has an Intel Processor N95. That means you can probably expect significant boosts in CPU and graphics performance, but similar power consumption.

Here’s how the two chips compare:

Chip / family Cores / Threads Base / Boost freq L3 Cache GPU Power Process Release Intel Processor N95 (Alder Lake-N) 4 / 4 Up to 3.4 GHz 6MB Intel UHD (16EU / up to 1.2 GHz 15W Intel 7 Q1, 2023 Intel Celeron N5095 (Jasper Lake) 4 / 4 2 GHz / 2.9 GHz 4MB Intel UHD (16EU / up to 750 MHz) 15W 10 nm Q1, 2021

Another benefit to the new chipset is support for faster memory: the new model comes with LPDDR5-4800, while the older version had LPDDR4 memory.

Other features appear to be largely unchanged. Like the T8 Pro, the T8 Plus features:

3 x HDMI ports

2 x Ethernet ports

3 x USB 3.0 Type-A ports

1 x 3.5mm audio jack

1 x DC power input

1 x M.2 2242 SSD

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 4.2

Heat sink + fan for active cooling

The computer’s solid state storage is user replaceable, so while the system comes with a 256GB SSD you can upgrade to as much as 2TB of storage. But since the LPDDR5 RAM is soldered to the mainboard, it’s not upgradeable.

The ACEMAGICIAN T8 Plus comes with a VESA mount that you can use to attach the computer to the back of a display.

While the Amazon product page for the T8 Plus indicates that the computer measures 5.4″ x 5″ x 2″, I think that’s a misprint. All of the pictures look identical to those for the T8 Pro, and the Amazon France page for the same product shows dimensions of 8.94 x 8.94 x 4.35cm, which converts to roughly 3.5″ x 3.5″ x 1.7.”

via MiniMachines